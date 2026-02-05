Nuts & Bolts: One more before the break

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Florida Panthers on Thursday:
When: Thursday, February 5 - 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL
TV Coverage: ESPN+/Hulu
Pregame Coverage: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Lines from Sunday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Jake Guentzel - Nikita Kucherov
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Curtis Douglas - Jack Finley - Scott Sabourin
Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman - Declan Carlile
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Thursday's Matchup
The Lightning play their final game before the break and also close their 2025-26 season series against their in-state foe, the Florida Panthers, Thursday at Benchmark International Arena...The Lightning are 2-1-0 against Florida so far this season but are looking for their first win versus the Panthers on home ice...Nikita Kucherov (2-1—3) and Brayden Point (0-3—3) co-lead the Lightning in scoring against Florida through three games...Andrei Vasilevskiy is 2-0-0 in net with a .939 save percentage versus the Panthers this season, while goalie partner Jonas Johansson is 0-1-0 with a .792 save percentage versus Florida...Steven Stamkos is the franchise career scoring leader against Florida with 41-40—81 in 67 games. Kucherov (23-27—50) co-leads active Bolts alongside captain Victor Hedman (7-43—50)...Vasilevskiy is 19-15-1 with a .913 save percentage in his career when playing Florida, while Johansson is 1-1-0 with an .882 save percentage as a Bolt.
The Road Ahead
Wednesday, February 25 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Thursday, February 26 at Carolina Hurricanes
Saturday, February 28 vs. Buffalo Sabres