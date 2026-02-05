Nuts & Bolts: One more before the break

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Florida Panthers on Thursday:

When: Thursday, February 5 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV Coverage: ESPN+/Hulu

Pregame Coverage: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Sunday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Jake Guentzel - Nikita Kucherov

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Curtis Douglas - Jack Finley - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman - Declan Carlile

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Lightning play their final game before the break and also close their 2025-26 season series against their in-state foe, the Florida Panthers, Thursday at Benchmark International Arena...The Lightning are 2-1-0 against Florida so far this season but are looking for their first win versus the Panthers on home ice...Nikita Kucherov (2-1—3) and Brayden Point (0-3—3) co-lead the Lightning in scoring against Florida through three games...Andrei Vasilevskiy is 2-0-0 in net with a .939 save percentage versus the Panthers this season, while goalie partner Jonas Johansson is 0-1-0 with a .792 save percentage versus Florida...Steven Stamkos is the franchise career scoring leader against Florida with 41-40—81 in 67 games. Kucherov (23-27—50) co-leads active Bolts alongside captain Victor Hedman (7-43—50)...Vasilevskiy is 19-15-1 with a .913 save percentage in his career when playing Florida, while Johansson is 1-1-0 with an .882 save percentage as a Bolt.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Stadium Series Player Tees

Jerseys and the full merchandise collection are available now, in store at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Wednesday, February 25 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Thursday, February 26 at Carolina Hurricanes

Saturday, February 28 vs. Buffalo Sabres