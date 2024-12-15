The Backcheck: A victorious end to the trip

“We started really slow. I think they were pushing, but JJ kept us in it right from the beginning. We were able to get one and then we kind of went on from there, but hats off to JJ for keeping us in it,” Hagel said. “I know they had a ton of looks, and he was solid. And then obviously when you get one, you get another one, you kind of start feeling it a little bit.”

Brandon Montour’s power-play goal 4:24 into the game started the scoring, but the Lightning had a quick answer. Hagel deflected home a shot pass by defenseman Nick Perbix on the team’s third shot of the game to make it 1-1 at the 8:16 mark of the first period.

Brayden Point gave the visitors their first lead of the night, scoring his 20th goal of the season on a rebound when he snuck a loose puck through the legs of Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer with 6:39 left in the first.

Point has 15 points (4-11—15) in his last five games, and Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper spoke of the forward’s skill after the game.

“He’s an elite scorer. You get him close to the net, he knows where to put it. It doesn’t have to be fast, he just knows where to place it,” Cooper said. “But he’s really grown to be a superstar in this league. …When you’re buying tickets to hockey games, you’re coming to see a professional game but there’s some guys that stand out, that you really wanna watch, and he’s one of them.”

Point wasn’t the only Tampa Bay forward who kept their recent streak alive, as linemate Jake Guentzel extended his goal-scoring streak to six straight games with a power-play goal to make it 3-1 Tampa Bay four minutes into the third period. Guentzel batted a loose puck out of midair in front of the Seattle net.

Nikita Kucherov earned his first of two assists on the play, adding his second on an empty-net goal from Hagel for a 4-1 lead. Kucherov has 17 points in his last seven games and sits tied for second in NHL scoring with 42 points (14-32—46) in 26 games.

“That line’s clicking,” Cooper said of the Guentzel-Point-Kucherov trio after a game each player had two points. “It’s a bunch of elite players that think the game at a high level, and they all work hard, they’re pretty responsible, and that’s the kind stuff you get.”

Rookie defenseman Declan Carlile scored his first NHL goal with a shot past Grubauer’s glove in the game’s final minute. The undrafted 24-year-old defenseman was playing in his second career NHL game and first this season.