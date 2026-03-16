Nuts & Bolts: Late night trip to Seattle

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday:

When: Tuesday, March 17 - 10 p.m. ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Corey Perry - Nick Paul - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will open their two-game season series against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday with a trip to Climate Pledge Arena...The Lightning will also host Seattle at home on March 26...The Lightning went 2-0-0 against the Kraken last season, winning 5-1 on Dec. 14 and then taking a 4-1 win on Feb. 23... Brandon Hagel led the team in scoring against the Kraken in 2024-25 with 3-1—4, while Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point each posted stat lines of 1-2—3... Tampa Bay is 7-0-1 against the Kraken all-time, a record that includes a 4-0-0 pace at Climate Pledge Arena...Hagel has scored 5-6—11 in six games against Seattle as one of the team’s career scoring leaders versus the team, joined by Kucherov’s 4-7—11 in seven games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy went 1-0-0 with a .973 save percentage against the Kraken last season, and Jonas Johansson was also 1-0-0 while posting a .955 save percentage...Vasilevskiy holds a 6-0-0 career record against Seattle while posting a .953 save percentage, and Johansson is 1-0-1 with a .923 save percentage, with both starts coming as a Bolt.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Emerson & Friends Collection

Gear up your littliest Bolts fans with the latest collab from Tampa Bay Sports, Emerson and Friends. Check out the full collection, available in store at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, March 19 at Vancouver Canucks

Saturday, March 21 at Edmonton Oilers

Sunday, March 22 at Calgary Flames