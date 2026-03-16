Nuts & Bolts: Late night trip to Seattle

The Bolts kick off a four-game West Coast trip with a matchup against the Kraken

260316-TBL-Nuts-Bolts
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday:

When: Tuesday, March 17 - 10 p.m. ET
Where: Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA
TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FMLightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov 
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli -  Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons -  Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg 
Corey Perry - Nick Paul - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - JJ Moser 
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Darren Raddysh 

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will open their two-game season series against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday with a trip to Climate Pledge Arena...The Lightning will also host Seattle at home on March 26...The Lightning went 2-0-0 against the Kraken last season, winning 5-1 on Dec. 14 and then taking a 4-1 win on Feb. 23... Brandon Hagel led the team in scoring against the Kraken in 2024-25 with 3-1—4, while Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point each posted stat lines of 1-2—3... Tampa Bay is 7-0-1 against the Kraken all-time, a record that includes a 4-0-0 pace at Climate Pledge Arena...Hagel has scored 5-6—11 in six games against Seattle as one of the team’s career scoring leaders versus the team, joined by Kucherov’s 4-7—11 in seven games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy went 1-0-0 with a .973 save percentage against the Kraken last season, and Jonas Johansson was also 1-0-0 while posting a .955 save percentage...Vasilevskiy holds a 6-0-0 career record against Seattle while posting a .953 save percentage, and Johansson is 1-0-1 with a .923 save percentage, with both starts coming as a Bolt.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Emerson & Friends Collection 
Gear up your littliest Bolts fans with the latest collab from Tampa Bay Sports, Emerson and Friends.  Check out the full collection, available in store at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Thursday, March 19 at Vancouver Canucks
Saturday, March 21 at Edmonton Oilers
Sunday, March 22 at Calgary Flames

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