Tickets for Tampa: Guentzel passionate about helping families affected by heart health

Guentzel has always been passionate about helping those affected by congenital heart defects

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By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Jake Guentzel has been a trailblazer in recognizing children affected by congenital heart defects for nearly his entire NHL career.

After signing with the Tampa Bay Lightning ahead of the 2024-25 season, he wanted to find a way to keep that going.

Enter the Lightning player ticket program.

“I'm passionate about it, and it hits home with my family,” Guentzel said of congenital heart defects and heart health. “So, I wasn't sure if they would do it here, but it's worked out and it's been really good.”

Through Tampa Bay’s player ticket program, Guentzel is one of many Lightning players who donate tickets to area nonprofits that aid causes they are passionate about. Area fans related to the player’s cause attend a Lightning game and also meet the player who donated the tickets postgame.

For Guentzel, heart-related health problems are held close to his heart after losing his grandfather to a heart attack.

“My grandpa had problems with his heart with heart attacks and stuff like that and passed away from one, so I just thought it’d be cool,” Guentzel said. “I started something in Pittsburgh with it, bringing kids to games and thought it was a good opportunity.”

Guentzel started his ‘Hearts of Gold’ initiative while playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins, inviting children affected by congenital heart defects and other heart conditions to games before also meeting them 1-on-1 postgame.

“I just thought it'd be a good idea. We had a couple kids come to every game and got to meet them after the game. It was special, and you learn a lot about these kids and new stories and what these kids go through.”

Those ‘special’ interactions have continued in his two seasons with the Lightning through the player ticket program.

When he first learned about the program, he was impressed that it was a teamwide effort that sees multiple players support numerous area nonprofits and causes.

“It's just unbelievable, the outreach that we get to meet new people and see what some of the guys do,” Guentzel said. “We're fortunate to meet these people and hear their backstory. When a lot of guys are part of it, it's pretty cool.”

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Tickets for Tampa: Jake Guentzel

‘A higher purpose’

One meet-and-greet this October stood out to Guentzel—Levi Stock is a 15-year-old boy from Valrico who was struck by lightning while boating with his family four years ago in June. His father, Derek, performed CPR before first responders arrived to save his life and now educates on the importance of CPR.

Levi spent three days in the hospital but made a full recovery and now enjoys participating in sports. The Stock family have been Lightning fans since moving to the area from Wisconsin in 2009, and the incident has inspired Derek to get involved with the American Heart Association as a CPR advocate.

"It's like a bunch of little mini nightmares,” Derek remembers of the incident. "On a personal level, I went through a little bit of PTSD, like, ‘What if I wasn't watching?’ I was sitting by the steering wheel trying to get to the ramp, and he's standing on the front with a rope…I saw him, and it was just like a knockout fight. He was stiff as a board and fell in the water. I jumped in after him…It was like a scary movie where people are floating down in the abyss, but I was able to get to him in the dark river.”

Guentzel still thinks of his interaction with the Stock family and the amazement he felt hearing their story after the Oct. 23 Lightning game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

“I met one kid who was struck by lightning and his heart stopped for a while when they were on a boat. I met him earlier this year, and that one was really something I won't forget because that was a pretty tragic moment.”

Derek Stock said the interaction was ‘amazing’ for his family.

“You always see him on TV flying around, making the big plays,” Derek said of Guentzel. "But I always personally appreciate it when they see a higher purpose in the value of their role. You could tell he was passionate about heart health and wanting to reach the community that way.”

Moments after an NHL game, emotions often run high. The energy from that night’s game continues to flow postgame, and final results can sometimes be hard to stomach.

And yet, walking into a room of people affected by heart health finds a way to center Guentzel, inspiring him to continue giving back.

“It's humbling what these kids go through, what these people go through, and their families have been through a lot and put through some tough situations. It puts life into perspective,” he said. “These kids, they're fighters, and they do whatever it takes.”

Guentzel has always been passionate about helping those affected by congenital heart defects, and that won’t change anytime soon.

The player ticket program in Tampa allows Guentzel to continue that mission while also honoring his family and reminding people that they are never alone.

He doesn’t take that opportunity for granted and often thinks of the man who inspired him from a young age, his grandfather.

“We've lost a family member through our situations and a guy that was around our family a lot,” the Lightning forward said. “It was tough on our family, so whenever you can do something that reminds you of your grandpa, it's pretty special for all of us and especially for me.”

Note: This story is part of a series highlighting Tampa Bay’s player ticket program, in which Lightning players donate tickets to those affiliated with area nonprofits each season through the Lightning Foundation as a way to recognize them for their contributions to the community.

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