Tickets for Tampa: Guentzel passionate about helping families affected by heart health

Jake Guentzel has been a trailblazer in recognizing children affected by congenital heart defects for nearly his entire NHL career.

After signing with the Tampa Bay Lightning ahead of the 2024-25 season, he wanted to find a way to keep that going.

Enter the Lightning player ticket program.

“I'm passionate about it, and it hits home with my family,” Guentzel said of congenital heart defects and heart health. “So, I wasn't sure if they would do it here, but it's worked out and it's been really good.”

Through Tampa Bay’s player ticket program, Guentzel is one of many Lightning players who donate tickets to area nonprofits that aid causes they are passionate about. Area fans related to the player’s cause attend a Lightning game and also meet the player who donated the tickets postgame.

For Guentzel, heart-related health problems are held close to his heart after losing his grandfather to a heart attack.

“My grandpa had problems with his heart with heart attacks and stuff like that and passed away from one, so I just thought it’d be cool,” Guentzel said. “I started something in Pittsburgh with it, bringing kids to games and thought it was a good opportunity.”

Guentzel started his ‘Hearts of Gold’ initiative while playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins, inviting children affected by congenital heart defects and other heart conditions to games before also meeting them 1-on-1 postgame.

“I just thought it'd be a good idea. We had a couple kids come to every game and got to meet them after the game. It was special, and you learn a lot about these kids and new stories and what these kids go through.”

Those ‘special’ interactions have continued in his two seasons with the Lightning through the player ticket program.

When he first learned about the program, he was impressed that it was a teamwide effort that sees multiple players support numerous area nonprofits and causes.

“It's just unbelievable, the outreach that we get to meet new people and see what some of the guys do,” Guentzel said. “We're fortunate to meet these people and hear their backstory. When a lot of guys are part of it, it's pretty cool.”