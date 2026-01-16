Lightning to host 2026 Hockey Talks Night on January 20 vs. Sharks

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning will host their annual Hockey Talks Night on Tuesday, January 20 when they take on the San Jose Sharks at Benchmark International Arena. This special night is dedicated to raising awareness about mental health and breaking the stigma surrounding it, while showcasing the organization’s ongoing commitment to supporting mental health initiatives in the Tampa Bay community and beyond.

As part of the night, Lightning forward Nick Paul will continue his Points by Paul initiative, which donates $150 to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay for each point he records this season. Slide Insurance will match his donation for each point, and fans are encouraged to join the effort by contributing here: tblhockeytalks.givesmart.com

The Lightning will welcome 230 guests from local mental health organizations to the game, including representatives from the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, NAMI-Pinellas, Tampa Bay Thrives, NOPE of Hillsborough, Cove Behavioral Health, Frameworks of Tampa Bay, Positive Coaching Alliance and Love IV Lawrence. All groups will be recognized during the evening.

Fans attending the game can participate by visiting section 123 to fill out Hockey Talks Cards. Supporters are encouraged to write messages that promote breaking the stigma around mental health or recognize friends, family and fans who may be facing mental health challenges. Guests are also able to nominate a fan in need of a pick-me-up to receive a surprise and delight at their seat. Selected fans will be visited with a cupcake, a note from the Lightning organization and a signed Lightning x NOSOLO branded hat. Nominations can be submitted here.

To help celebrate the night, local artist Jared Wright has collaborated with the team to design custom Hockey Talks jerseys and mystery pucks inspired by symbols of resilience and hope. Players will sign the custom jersey’s which will be auctioned to benefit the Lightning Foundation and its efforts community efforts surrounding mental health. Mystery pucks will also be available for purchase on the concourse.

Lightning Alumni will additionally present two students with the annual McKenna Brown Scholarship, awarded to individuals who embody McKenna’s compassion and dedication as they pursue academics and collegiate hockey.

Fans looking to join the Lightning for Hockey Talks Night can purchase tickets here.