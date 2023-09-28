Bolts take down Preds in OT

After dropping the first game of the preseason Tuesday night in North Carolina, the Tampa Bay Lightning traveled to Tennessee and took down the Nashville Predators with a 2-1 overtime win at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday.

Collectively, the Predators roster brought a combined 6,857 games of NHL experience to the ice, 4,324 more than the Bolts lineup that had 2,533 NHL games under its belt. But despite the disparity in games played, Tampa Bay’s roster brought plenty of enthusiasm and effort to the game and finished the night with 35 blocked shots, six more than the team recorded during any regular season contest last season.

Even more impressive was the performance the Lightning put on during the third period, a frame that saw Tampa Bay take six minor penalties and kill off each of the final five infractions to force overtime. Playing a major role in killing those penalties was goaltender Matt Tomkins, who signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Bolts this offseason after spending the previous two seasons playing in Sweden.

“My experience was great over there,” said Tomkins after Wednesday’s game. “I enjoyed my time over there. I certainly wanted an opportunity to come back to North America and the opportunity came up with the Lightning.

“It was a no-brainer for me to come back and try to play in the NHL. It’s always been a dream of mine. I’m just trying to seize every day here and take advantage of the opportunities when they come.”

Tomkins was excellent in his first game with the Lightning, making 30 saves on 31 shots and earning First Star of the Game honors, making some game-saving stops along the way.