Lightning sign F Noah Steen to a two-year, entry-level NHL contract

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Noah Steen to a two-year, entry-level NHL contract beginning with the 2026-27 season, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Steen will report to the Syracuse Crunch and play the remainder of the 2025-26 season on an AHL tryout.

Steen, 21, skated in 52 games with Orebro HK of the Swedish Hockey League this season, recording 12 goals and 22 points to rank fourth on the team for goals and sixth for points. The Oslo, Norway, native closed out the regular season with a plus-6 rating, tied for the third-highest rating among all Orebro skaters. The 21-year-old forward served as an alternate captain for Norway at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship last May and scored two goals, tied for second on the team.

Steen was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the seventh round, 199th overall, of the 2024 NHL Draft.