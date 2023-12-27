Lightning recall D Sean Day from Syracuse

Day has eight points in 17 games with the Crunch this season

Day Release
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Sean Day from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound Day has appeared in two career NHL games, both with the Lightning during the 2021-22 season, registering four hits, two blocks and one takeaway while averaging 10:43 time on ice. Day was signed by Tampa Bay to a one-year contract on June 5, 2023. 

Day, 25, currently ranks third among Syracuse defensemen for assists with eight and tied for third on the blueline for scoring with eight points over 17 games this season. The Leuven, Belgium native has played in 240 career AHL games between the Hartford Wolf Pack and Syracuse Crunch, tallying 15 goals and 95 points.

News Feed

Kerry Irvin honored as Lightning Community Hero

Kerry Irvin honored as Lightning Community Hero
Nuts & Bolts: Rivalry renewed with the Florida Panthers

Nuts & Bolts: Rivalry renewed with the Cats
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning down Washington Capitals in a shootout

The Backcheck: Bolts down Caps in a shootout
Tampa Bay Lightning re-assign defenseman Sean Day to Syracuse Crunch

Lightning re-assign D Sean Day to Syracuse
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 2, Washington Capitals 1 - SO

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 2, Capitals 1 - SO
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 2, Washington Capitals 1 - SO

Recap: Lightning 2, Capitals 1 - SO
Nuts & Bolts: Quick trip to D.C.

Nuts & Bolts: A quick trip to D.C.
The Backcheck: Forward Nick Paul's late goal leads Tampa Bay Lightning over Vegas Golden Knights

The Backcheck: Paul's late goal leads Bolts over Vegas
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Vegas Golden Knights 4

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Golden Knights 4
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Vegas Golden Knights 4

Recap: Lightning 5, Golden Knights 4
Margie Rothman honored as Lightning Community Hero

Margie Rothman honored as Lightning Community Hero
LIGHTNING RECALL D SEAN DAY FROM SYRACUSE

Lightning recall D Sean Day from Syracuse
Nuts & Bolts: Tampa Bay Lightning host the defending Stanley Cup Champs

Nuts & Bolts: Bolts host the defending Stanley Cup champs
Not sure where to donate this holiday season? Here’s everywhere the Lightning staff is giving back

Not sure where to donate this holiday season? Here’s everywhere the Lightning staff is giving back
The Backcheck: Bolts return home with strong win over the Blues

The Backcheck: Bolts return home with strong win over the Blues
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, St. Louis Blues 1

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Blues 1
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, St. Louis Blues 1

Recap: Lightning 6, Blues 1
GILL RUDERMAN HONORED AS LIGHTNING COMMUNITY HERO

Gill Ruderman honored as Lightning Community Hero