Lightning re-assign forward Scott Sabourin, defenseman Steven Santini to AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned forward Scott Sabourin and defenseman Steven Santini to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Sabourin, 33, has played in two games with the Crunch this season, recording a goal and two points. He skated in 68 games with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda last season, serving as an alternate captain and recording 10 goals and 25 points with three game-winners and 111 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward has appeared in 534 career AHL games between the Crunch, Barracuda, Belleville Senators, Toronto Marlies, Stockton Heat, San Diego Gulls, Iowa Wild, Ontario Reign and Manchester Monarchs, registering 89 goals and 183 points with 1,225 penalty minutes.

A native of Orleans, Ontario, Sabourin was originally undrafted and has played 47 career NHL games between the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks, recording two goals and eight points with 58 penalty minutes.

Santini, 30, has played in two games as captain of the Crunch this season, recording one assist and seven shots on goal. Last season, Santini skated in 58 games with Syracuse, recording six goals and 17 points to rank third among all Crunch defensemen for points and finish tied for third for both goals and assists. In total, Santini has played in 363 career AHL games, logging 21 goals and 88 points with a plus-56 rating and 188 penalty minutes

A native of Bronxville, New York, Santini appeared in one game for the Bolts in 2024-25, logging 11:37 of time on ice with one hit and two blocked shots in an 8-3 win December 12 at Calgary. The 6-foot-3, 217-pound defenseman has skated in 124 career NHL games between the Lightning, New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues, collecting five goals and 23 points while averaging 17:10 of time on ice.

Santini was originally drafted by New Jersey in the second round, 42nd overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft.