Lightning re-assign defenseman Maxim Groshev to AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned defenseman Maxim Groshev to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Groshev, 23, has played in 17 games with Syracuse this season, recording six assists and four penalty minutes with a plus-8 rating. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound defenseman leads all Crunch skaters for plus/minus while ranking second among all Syracuse defensemen for assists, points (6, tied) and shots on goal (36).

A native of Agryz, Russia, Groshev has appeared in 140 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, and registered 17 goals, 50 points and 49 penalty minutes with a plus-10 rating. Groshev was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the third round, 85th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.