Vasilevskiy to make season debut Friday versus Hurricanes

The Big Cat is back.

After missing the first 20 games of the season recovering from a microdiscectomy to address a lumbar disc herniation, Andrei Vasilevskiy is set to make his 2023-24 debut against the Carolina Hurricanes Friday night at PNC Arena.

“He hasn’t played an NHL game since April, so I know he’s eager,” said Lightning head coach Jon Cooper Friday morning. “A ton of work has gone on to get him to this spot. We couldn’t have been more careful with everything that’s gone into his preparation.

“In total Andrei Vasilevskiy style, he’s worked his tail off. This was a date circled on the calendar months ago. We hit the target date and he’s ready. Pretty excited to have him back and I know the guys are, for sure.”

Over the past eight-plus years, there hasn’t been a better goaltender across the NHL than Vasilevskiy. Among all goalies that have played 300 or more games since the start of the 2015-16 season, Vasilevskiy ranks first in wins (256), goals against average (2.53), save percentage (.919) and even points (18). Only Marc-Andre Fleury (35) and Connor Hellebuyck (32) have more shutouts than Vasilevskiy’s 31 during that span.

Since Ben Bishop departed Tampa during the 2016-17 season, Vasilevskiy has started 352 games for the Bolts. No other goalie has recorded more than 40 starts during that span for the Lightning, with Brian Elliott ranking second with 39.

Already up to sixth place on that list is Jonas Johansson, who signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent this offseason and has since started 17 of the team’s 20 games, posting a record of 8-4-5 with two shutouts and an .894 save percentage.

“Obviously, excitement,” said Bolts forward Brandon Hagel when asked about the mood ahead of Vasilevskiy’s return. “But at the end of the day, JJ did a hell of a job to put us in a playoff spot. It was a tough situation for him coming to a new team, not a ton of experience, but the way he played was incredible.

“He helped this team so much, but obviously with Vasy back, there’s excitement. But at the same time, we’ve got to up our level as well. I don’t think he’s going to come and do everything for us.

“Obviously, he’s the goalie and he’s going to save pucks. That’s what he does and that’s why he’s the best in the world at it. But at the same time, our game’s still got to be there and we can’t take a step back just because he’s back.”

With Vasilevskiy’s return, the Bolts are getting a goaltender whose resume includes two Stanley Cups, one Vezina Trophy and a Conn Smythe Trophy. He leads the Lightning franchise in all-time starts, wins, saves, time on ice, shutouts and points.

Friday night will mark the first time Vasilevskiy has played in a game since April 29, 2023.

“He’s one of the cornerstones of our organization,” Cooper said. “Any time you get one of those guys back, it’s a pretty exciting time.

“We’re looking at this as a 62-game run we have here, not just how’s he going to do in one night against Carolina. We’ve got a goal in mind for our team and we just have to keep plugging away and try to get points. Whether it’s Vasilevskiy in net or Johansson, we’re confident we can do so.”