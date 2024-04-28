Nuts & Bolts: Series shifts back to Sunrise for Game 5

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

When: Monday, April 29 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Saturday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Anthony Duclair - Anthony Cirelli - Brandon Hagel

Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Matt Dumba

Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Matt Tomkins

Jonas Johansson

Monday's Matchup

The Lightning and Panthers are facing each other in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons...The Bolts posted a 1-2-0 vs. FLA in the regular season, winning the only contest played at Amerant Bank Arena with a 5-3 victory March 16...Nikita Kucherov (2-2—4) and Steven Stamkos (2-2—4) wrapped up the regular season tied for the Tampa Bay team lead in points vs. FLA this year...Kucherov has found the scoresheet in 12 of his 14 career playoff games vs. FLA (5-19—24) with nine points over the seven contests played at Amerant Bank Arena (3-6—9)...Stamkos has also picked up points in 12 of his 14 career postseason games vs. FLA (10-8—18) with eight points over the seven contests played in Sunrise (3-5—8)...Victor Hedman has recorded points in 10 of his 14 career playoff games vs. FLA (0-17—17) and has picked up an assist in seven of the last nine meetings in the postseason (0-10—10)...In 14 career playoff starts vs. FLA, Andrei Vasilevskiy is 9-5 with a .938 save percentage, 2.21 goals against average and two shutouts, including a road record of 4-3 with a .938 SV% and 2.15 GAA...Tampa Bay is 9-5 all-time vs. FLA in the postseason, including a road record of 4-3...Kucherov (5-19—24) holds the Tampa Bay franchise records for career playoff points and assists vs. FLA while Stamkos (10-8—18) leads the way in goals.

Injuries

Darren Raddysh - Undisclosed, Day-to-day

Jonas Johansson - Lower-body, Day-to-day

Series Schedule

Game 6: Wednesday, May 1 vs. Florida Panthers - Buy Tickets

Game 7: Saturday, May 4 at Florida Panthers

if necessary