Lightning re-sign forward Mitchell Chaffee to a two-year, one-way contract

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Mitchell Chaffee to a two-year, one-way contract worth $800,000 AAV, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Chaffee, 26, appeared in 30 regular season games with the Lightning and logged four goals and seven points. Chaffee ranked third among Lightning forwards for hits per 60 minutes (15.59), tied for fourth in plus/minus (2) and sixth for hits (88). Chaffee also saw action in all five games of Tampa Bay’s first round playoff matchup with the Florida Panthers and dished out 23 hits, tied for the most among Lightning forwards in the playoffs.

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound winger made his NHL debut on April 19, 2022 as a member of the Minnesota Wild and has played 32 career NHL games, tallying four goals and three assists. Chaffee has also played in 123 career AHL games between the Iowa Wild and Syracuse Crunch, totaling 42 goals, 89 points and a +33 rating. Chaffee ranked third on the Crunch for scoring with 12 goals and 26 points in 36 games prior to being recalled by the Lightning.

A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Chaffee was undrafted out of the University of Massachusetts-Amherst before signing his first contract with Minnesota on March 24, 2020.