Lightning re-sign D Declan Carlile to a two-year, two-way contract

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed defenseman Declan Carlile to a two-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Carlile, 24, appeared in 61 games for the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League last season, logging seven goals and 27 points. He ranked tied for first among Crunch defensemen for goals and second for assists (20), points, plus/minus (+10) and power-play assists (6). Carlile also saw action in all eight Calder Cup Playoff games with Syracuse and recorded one goal and five points, tied for the second-most among all Crunch skaters.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound blueliner made his NHL debut with the Lightning last season on January 4, 2024 against the Minnesota Wild. Carlile blocked two shots and dished out one hit in 11:27 time on ice in his lone NHL game of his experience.

A native of Hartland, Michigan, Carlile was undrafted out of Merrimack College before signing his first contract with the Lightning on March 16, 2022.