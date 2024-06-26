Lightning enter 2024 NHL Draft with five picks

The draft is set to take place on Friday and Saturday at Sphere in Las Vegas

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to make five selections at the 2024 NHL Draft, taking place Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29 at Sphere in Las Vegas. The Lightning’s 2024 draft is presented by Florida Blue.

Round 1 will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 28. Rounds 2-7 will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29. ESPN and ESPN+ will provide live coverage of Round 1 on Friday in the United States, while NHL Network and ESPN+ will air Rounds 2-7 on Saturday.

Current Lightning Selections
Round 4 – 128 overall (from Edmonton)
Round 5 – 149 overall
Round 6 – 181 overall
Round 7 – 195 overall (from Chicago)
Round 7 – 206 overall (from Minnesota)

