Lightning announce numerous enhancements to AMALIE Arena

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced several exciting enhancements coming to AMALIE Arena this season aimed at improving the facility for Bolt for Life Members, fans, concertgoers, partners, employees and more. Highlights of the renovations include an investment in digital signage on and around the exterior of the building; upgrades on Ford Thunder Alley, including the new and improved Corona Bolts Bay; the opening of the brand-new Market on Four and RIPA Rooftop; and upgrades to the arena’s suite experience.

“We're excited to kick off another season of Lightning hockey and welcome our fans back to AMALIE Arena,” said VSG & Lightning CEO Steve Griggs. “These new arena enhancements are designed to elevate the experience for everyone who visits, from the moment they step onto Ford Thunder Alley to their time inside the arena. With cutting-edge digital displays, vibrant spaces like Market on Four and the RIPA Rooftop, and upgraded amenities throughout, we are committed to delivering a world-class experience for our fans, partners, and the entire Tampa Bay community.”

Beginning with the 2024-25 NHL season, fans attending events at AMALIE Arena will be greeted with the largest exterior, marquee display in Central Florida, elevating the game and event experience with enhanced arena and partner messaging. Along with the digital video wall, featuring cutting-edge LED lights with 3D capabilities, the signage will also include LED ribbons on the front facia of the building and multiple interactive kiosks in key areas surrounding the arena.

All guests with a ticket in any section will now have the opportunity to take in Market on Four, a vibrant new food hall that brings together five iconic local eateries under one roof, offering a curated selection of the Tampa Bay region's most beloved, local flavors, such as King of the Coop, Bavaro’s, Malio’s, Zukku Sushi and Bake’n Babes.

Alongside these culinary delights, the venue boasts an expansive craft cocktail bar with breathtaking views of downtown Tampa, featuring expertly crafted drinks that highlight both local spirits and unique flavor combinations. Open 90 minutes prior to puck drop and extending service for an additional hour after Lightning hockey, Market on Four provides an engaging and vibrant atmosphere, making it the perfect spot for guests to unwind, enjoy top-tier food and beverages and immerse themselves in the local culinary scene.

Paired with the visual enhancements provided through digital signage, fans will also enjoy several improvements to Ford Thunder Alley, including the opening of the brand-new Corona Bolts Bay. Perfect for hockey in the Sunshine State, this space will feature a shipping container concept with a relaxed, low-key beach vibe and happy hour pricing up to half off, making it the perfect spot for Lightning fans to kick back and enjoy some refreshments before heading inside.

Guests enjoying events from the suite level will enjoy a reimagined experience, featuring freshly painted suites with brand-new carpet, televisions, POS systems and more. Those looking for additional, stunning views of Tampa Bay can visit the new and improved RIPA Rooftop, an upscale gathering spot open to all fans, featuring new seating, upgraded televisions and more.