Sights & Sounds from Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Alexandar Georgiev Fights Hockey Night

Once the Lightning made it through the tunnel and on to the actual hockey, the Bolts unleashed a furious peppering of more than one Colorado netminder. Brandon Hagel was handing out assists like crackers in a communion line. Nikita Kucherov was letting it rip from all impossible angles. By the time it was 6-1 midway through the second, Georgiev was giving his stick the full Jimi Hendrix treatment. Monterey Pop Festival stuff. Hagel would go on to finish tied for the most assists in Lightning single-game history (5). And the Bolts would deliver a ridiculous 8-2 win in one of the most noteworthy games of the season.

All photos courtesy of Casey Brooke Lawson and Mark LoMoglio for the Tampa Bay Lightning.