Welcome back to Sights & Sounds: the obscure thoughts and observations from everything Bolts Nation, both on and off the ice. The Lightning went all in for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday, a memorable evening of emotion, camaraderie and hot, high-powered offense. The night raised thousands of dollars toward cancer research and brought even more light to pediatric endeavors like Coop’s Catch. Let’s dive into the best of the evening.
Sights & Sounds from Hockey Fights Cancer Night
The Bolts brought the emotion, camaraderie and hot, high-powered offense
All-Purple Pregame
The best and most meaningful moments of Hockey Fights Cancer Night are often in the preamble, in which the Bolts’ purple carpet walk led a slew of festivities prior to puck drop. Players took time to hang out and snap photos with young fans currently fighting. The finger guns got goofy in front of the HFC puck—that's what it's all about.
Outside on Ford Thunder Alley, those attending the game could walk their own purple carpet—surviving, celebrating and remembering loved ones affected by cancer. Inside the arena, the halls leading out of the locker room were lined with their traditional Hockey Fights Cancer cards, the individual and personal tributes honoring those impacted.
Step right into the Giant Inflatable Lung
Once onto the plaza, fans undoubtedly noticed a large inflatable object that resembled something of a wild collab between The Magic School Bus and Dr. Seuss. It was the giant interactive lung, of course, wherein fans could take a tour of their interior breathing machines to learn the importance of early cancer screenings, which are sincerely important and can save lives. Turns out, venturing into your own cartoon anatomy is, in fact, a unique and worthwhile learning experience.
Ceremonial Puck Drop
Monday night’s ThunderKid Jaxon Warbuton has been the Coop’s Catch Guest of Honor the last two years, and for remarkable measure. Jaxon was diagnosed with ganglioneuroblastoma when he was three years old and required a 12-hour tumor resection surgery. As a result, Jaxon had to re-learn to walk and run at the age of four. He’s now nine years old, loves baseball, enjoys soccer and is a huge Lightning fan. And on top of re-learning how to walk and run, Jaxson also learned how to skate like a complete legend. Which he did ahead of last night’s ceremonial puck drop to a sold-out crowd—the stuff of Bolts mythology.
As for the puck drop, Victor Hedman and Nathan MacKinnon were joined by father-son honorees and Tampa Bay pillars Jack and Rob Higgins. Rob is the executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and has led some of the community’s most lofty endeavors—Super Bowls, NCAA Tournaments, the casual sportsperson’s delight. Jack and Rob are both in the midst of their respective cancer treatments, fighting together. Standing side-by-side, they brought a resounding sense of solidarity and courage to a night that can teeter on a whirlwind of emotions.
The Moment of Silence
Anyone who has lost a loved one to cancer likely understands the collective bond that comes along with it. It’s a singular life experience that ties folks together. You meet someone that’s gone through what you’ve gone through, and there’s not much to say—nothing really needs to be said. You’re on the same team now, always have been. Monday night’s moment of silence, in observance of those no longer with us, encapsulated that bond. Complete silence, phone lights raised. A dense, delicate moment in the middle of what’s otherwise a pretty good, fun time to be alive.
Alexandar Georgiev Fights Hockey Night
Once the Lightning made it through the tunnel and on to the actual hockey, the Bolts unleashed a furious peppering of more than one Colorado netminder. Brandon Hagel was handing out assists like crackers in a communion line. Nikita Kucherov was letting it rip from all impossible angles. By the time it was 6-1 midway through the second, Georgiev was giving his stick the full Jimi Hendrix treatment. Monterey Pop Festival stuff. Hagel would go on to finish tied for the most assists in Lightning single-game history (5). And the Bolts would deliver a ridiculous 8-2 win in one of the most noteworthy games of the season.
All photos courtesy of Casey Brooke Lawson and Mark LoMoglio for the Tampa Bay Lightning.