The Backcheck: Dynamic second-period offense gives Bolts Sunday win over Sabres

The first period of Sunday’s Eastern Conference NHL contest between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres wasn’t the best for the home team at AMALIE Arena, but the final 40 minutes wrote a different story.

The NHL’s leading scorer made an all-world play in the second period, one that tilted a 7-4 victory for the Lightning over the Sabres.

Nikita Kucherov’s league-leading 117th point of the 2024-25 campaign was worth a highlight reel. Kucherov accepted a bank pass from Victor Hedman near center ice with one hand and tapped the puck through Buffalo forward Alex Tuch to create a rush into the Buffalo zone.

Kucherov’s ensuing shot slammed into the crossbar before hitting Sabres goalie James Reimer in the back, but Kucherov followed up to slam home the rebound in the blue paint for a 3-2 lead six minutes, 34 seconds into the second period.

“It’s game 80, and Kuch showed a lot of emotion when he scored,” coach Jon Cooper said of the goal. “The guys know what’s at stake for him as well. You get down to this time of year and it’s all about the team, but there’s some individual accomplishments that can go down…It was great to see, but I think guys also fed off the emotion of Kuch.”