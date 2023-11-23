Recap: Jets 3, Lightning 2 - OT

The Lightning went to overtime in their second-straight contest falling 3-2 against the Jets at AMALIE Arena on Thanksgiving Eve.

Although Winnipeg got on the board first, Tampa Bay was able to tie up the game in the second period with goals from Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point.

A scoreless third period led to extra hockey where the Bolts were unable to grab the two points, settling for one.

Tampa Bay now heads to Carolina to face the Hurricanes on Friday.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

WPG 1, TBL 0

5:29 Josh Morrissey (3) – Dylan Demelo, Nikolaj Ehlers

The Bolts carried possession in the early minutes of the contest, but after a turnover the Bolts couldn’t get the puck out of their own end. Dylan Demelo’s shot at the far wall bounced off the pad of Jonas Johansson and Josh Morrissey was able to grab the rebound and get it past Johansson which put Winnipeg on the board first.

WPG 2, TBL 0

13:06 Mark Scheifele (7) – Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor - PPG

Mikhail Sergachev was called for hooking on Josh Morrissey which led to a Winnipeg power play. The Bolts struggled on the forecheck which allowed the Jets to set themselves up in a perfect scoring position. Mark Scheifele redirected Josh Morrissey’s shot from the blue line past Jonas Johansson which put the Jets up by two.

WPG 2, TBL 1

18:06 Steven Stamkos (8) – Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman - PPG

Nate Schmidt got sent to the box for cross-checking Tanner Jeannot which sent the Bolts to the power play. Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov tossed the puck back-and-forth before Kucherov made a pass to Steven Stamkos at the far wall. Stamkos’ one-timer fired past Connor Hellebuyck and put the Bolts on the board.

2nd period

WPG 2, TBL 2

6:13 Brayden Point (8) – Brandon Hagel

After a fight for the puck in the Jet’s crease, Brandon Hagel came loose with it. Hagel tossed the puck behind him to Brayden Point whose slap shot went top shelf on Connor Hellebuyck to tie the game at two.

3rd period

Scoreless

Overtime

WPG 3, TBL 2

1:38 Adam Lowry (3) – Neal Pionk, Vladislav Namestnikov

After a slow third period, the Bolts headed to their second-straight overtime contest. Neal Pionk came from the behind the net and passed the puck across the crease to Adam Lowry. Lowry’s one-timer beat Jonas Johansson up-high ending overtime.