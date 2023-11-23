News Feed

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Winnipeg Jets 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 — OT

Nuts & Bolts: Winnipeg Jets are in town for a midweek matchup

How Frantz Jean has helped guide the Tampa Bay Lightning's goaltending tandem in Andrei Vasilevskiy's absence

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Boston Bruins 4 - OT

The Backcheck: A wild OT win over the Boston Bruins 

Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Boston Bruins 4 - OT

Michael DiBrizzi honored as Lightning Community Hero

Nuts & Bolts: A first look at the Boston Bruins

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning rally three times, defeat Edmonton Oilers

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Edmonton Oilers 4

Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Edmonton Oilers 4

Cindy Vann honored as Lightning Community Hero

Tampa Bay Lightning recall forward Cole Koepke from Syracuse Crunch

Nuts & Bolts: An early puck drop vs. the Edmonton Oilers

Tampa Bay Lightning's 2024 Hall of Fame class led the way to the franchise's first Stanley Cup

LIGHTNING RE-ASSIGN FORWARD WALTTERI MERELÄ TO SYRACUSE 

The Backcheck: Bolts pull off a must-win to Chicago Blackhawks

2004 STANLEY CUP CHAMPS DAVE ANDREYCHUK, BRAD RICHARDS TO ENTER LIGHTNING HALL OF FAME

Recap: Jets 3, Lightning 2 - OT

The Bolts fall to the Jets in their second-straight overtime contest

By Natalie Conroy
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

The Lightning went to overtime in their second-straight contest falling 3-2 against the Jets at AMALIE Arena on Thanksgiving Eve.

Although Winnipeg got on the board first, Tampa Bay was able to tie up the game in the second period with goals from Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point.

A scoreless third period led to extra hockey where the Bolts were unable to grab the two points, settling for one.

Tampa Bay now heads to Carolina to face the Hurricanes on Friday.

Scoring Summary

1st Period
WPG 1, TBL 0

5:29 Josh Morrissey (3) – Dylan Demelo, Nikolaj Ehlers
The Bolts carried possession in the early minutes of the contest, but after a turnover the Bolts couldn’t get the puck out of their own end. Dylan Demelo’s shot at the far wall bounced off the pad of Jonas Johansson and Josh Morrissey was able to grab the rebound and get it past Johansson which put Winnipeg on the board first.

WPG 2, TBL 0

13:06 Mark Scheifele (7) – Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor - PPG
Mikhail Sergachev was called for hooking on Josh Morrissey which led to a Winnipeg power play. The Bolts struggled on the forecheck which allowed the Jets to set themselves up in a perfect scoring position. Mark Scheifele redirected Josh Morrissey’s shot from the blue line past Jonas Johansson which put the Jets up by two.

WPG 2, TBL 1

18:06 Steven Stamkos (8) – Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman - PPG
Nate Schmidt got sent to the box for cross-checking Tanner Jeannot which sent the Bolts to the power play. Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov tossed the puck back-and-forth before Kucherov made a pass to Steven Stamkos at the far wall. Stamkos’ one-timer fired past Connor Hellebuyck and put the Bolts on the board.

2nd period

WPG 2, TBL 2

6:13 Brayden Point (8) – Brandon Hagel
After a fight for the puck in the Jet’s crease, Brandon Hagel came loose with it. Hagel tossed the puck behind him to Brayden Point whose slap shot went top shelf on Connor Hellebuyck to tie the game at two.

3rd period
Scoreless

Overtime

WPG 3, TBL 2
1:38 Adam Lowry (3) – Neal Pionk, Vladislav Namestnikov
After a slow third period, the Bolts headed to their second-straight overtime contest. Neal Pionk came from the behind the net and passed the puck across the crease to Adam Lowry. Lowry’s one-timer beat Jonas Johansson up-high ending overtime.