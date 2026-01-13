Recap: Lightning 5, Flyers 1

The Tampa Bay Lightning matched the longest win streak of any NHL team this season on Monday, winning a 10th straight game with a 5-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Tampa Bay is now 28-13-3 after the win at XFinity Mobile Arena.

Pontus Holmberg scored 70 seconds into the game, and the Lightning built a 3-0 lead with second-period goals from Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point before Christian Dvorak got the Flyers on the board with a goal at 4-on-4.

Brandon Hagel scored a power-play goal late in the second period for the 4-1 Lightning lead, and Nikita Kucherov added an empty-net goal.

Tampa Bay, which lost forward Brayden Point to injury in the second period, was led by two-point nights from Hagel and Guentzel.

Goalie Jonas Johansson made 20 saves for the win. Tampa Bay’s next game is on Tuesday in Pittsburgh against the Penguins.

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, PHI 0

1:10 Pontus Holmberg (7) - Zemgus Girgensons, Yanni Gourde

Pontus Holmberg fired a loose puck through a screen in front of the Flyers net only 70 seconds into Monday’s game.

Shots on goal: TBL 6, PHI 5

Second period

TBL 2, PHI 0

00:33 Jake Guentzel (20) - Erik Cernak, Brandon Hagel

Another fast start in the second period extended the Lightning lead when Erik Cernak’s point shot went in off the leg of Jake Guentzel in front of the Philadelphia net.

TBL 3, PHI 0

4:29 Brayden Point (11) - Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jake Guentzel - PP

Tampa Bay extended its lead on a power play when Brayden Point buried his own rebound chance at the net.

TBL 3, PHI 1

5:38 Christian Dvorak (10) - Unassisted

The Flyers entered the scoring with Christian Dvorak’s shot from the right faceoff circle on a Flyers 2-on-1 rush during 4-on-4 hockey.

TBL 4, PHI 1

19:29 Hagel (22) - Darren Raddysh, Nikita Kucherov - PP

Tampa Bay squeezed one more goal out of the second period as Brandon Hagel roofed his shot through the legs of a defender on another Lightning power play.

Shots on goal: TBL 14, PHI 10

Third period

TBL 5, PHI 1

16:39 Kucherov (23) - Raddysh, Anthony Cirelli - EN

Kucherov ended the night with an empty-net goal.

Total shots: TBL 26, PHI 21