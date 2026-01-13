Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Flyers 1

The Lightning picked up their tenth consecutive win—one shy of the franchise record—in what was Jon Cooper’s 600th career coaching victory. Unfortunately, an injury to Brayden Point also occurred in this game.

As they did against the Flyers on Saturday, the Lightning netted the opening goal early in the contest. On Monday, it came 70 seconds into the first period. An extended offensive-zone shift from the Yanni Gourde-Zemgus Girgensons-Pontus Holmberg line culminated in Holmberg registering his seventh goal of the season, matching a career-high. He snapped a shot from the bottom of the left circle in between the right arm and body of Flyers goalie Dan Vladar.

The rest of the period featured solid defensive play from both teams. The Flyers’ best chance came off the rush, when Sean Couturier fired a shot off the post. At the other end, Vladar made successive point-blank saves on Point.

The second period was less tight defensively. The Lightning tallied a goal in the opening minute to extend the lead. Erik Cernak’s left-point shot hit off Jake Guentzel’s leg and caromed into the net at :33. Soon after, Jonas Johansson made a close-range save on Rodrigo Abols to keep the Flyers off the board. Seconds later, Abuls tripped Dominic James behind the Lightning net, putting Tampa Bay on the power play. The Lightning converted 23 seconds later. Off an offensive-zone entry, Guentzel fed Oliver Bjorkstrand for a left-circle shot. Vladar made the initial save, but Point collected the rebound at the top of the crease, moved to his backhand, and tucked it into the net at 4:29. But Flyers defenseman Cam York got tied up with Point as the goal was scored—he landed on Point’s leg, causing the injury. Point had to be helped off the ice, not putting any weight on his right leg.

Matching penalties were called on Bjorkstrand and Travis Sanheim after the goal, putting the teams into a four-on-four. Play was wide open during the four-on-four, with both teams generating chances off the rush. After a Vladar save on Darren Raddysh’s open look from the low slot, the Flyers countered on a two-on-one, and Christian Dvorak roofed a right-circle shot over Johansson’s glove at 5:40.

That goal sparked the Flyers, who grabbed momentum for much of the rest of the period. But Johansson didn’t allow them to cut the deficit to one. That stretch of time included two Philadelphia power plays. The Lightning killed both successfully. Then late in the frame, James drew another penalty, an interference minor on Nick Seeler. With Brandon Hagel taking Point’s spot on the first power-play unit, the Lightning converted. Hagel scored on a left-circle shot at 19:29, reestablishing the three-goal lead.

The third period was the most physical frame and included two separate fights during the same stoppage. The second fight between Max Crozier and Nikita Grebenkin earned both players a game misconduct. But the increased physicality didn’t help the Flyers get back in the game. The Lightning held them to six third-period shots on goal. Nikita Kucherov finished the scoring with an empty-netter at 16:39. The goal gave him multiple points in nine straight games, tying the franchise record.

The Lightning finish the back-to-back on Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game: