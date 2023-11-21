News Feed

Michael DiBrizzi honored as Lightning Community Hero

Nuts & Bolts: A first look at the Boston Bruins

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning rally three times, defeat Edmonton Oilers

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Edmonton Oilers 4

Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Edmonton Oilers 4

Cindy Vann honored as Lightning Community Hero

Tampa Bay Lightning recall forward Cole Koepke from Syracuse Crunch

Nuts & Bolts: An early puck drop vs. the Edmonton Oilers

Tampa Bay Lightning's 2024 Hall of Fame class led the way to the franchise's first Stanley Cup

LIGHTNING RE-ASSIGN FORWARD WALTTERI MERELÄ TO SYRACUSE 

The Backcheck: Bolts pull off a must-win to Chicago Blackhawks

2004 STANLEY CUP CHAMPS DAVE ANDREYCHUK, BRAD RICHARDS TO ENTER LIGHTNING HALL OF FAME

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Chicago Blackhawks

Nuts & Bolts: Central Division trip closes in Chicago

The Backcheck: Blanked by the St. Louis Blues

Tampa Bay Lightning reassign defenseman Philippe Myers to Syracuse Crunch

Mishkin's Extra Shift: St. Louis Blues 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 0

Recap: Lightning 5, Bruins 4 - OT

The Bolts earn their first overtime win of the season in dramatic fashion

By Jacob Lynn
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

Brandon Hagel scored on a breakaway 1:19 into overtime to lift the Lightning to a wild 5-4 victory over the Bruins at AMALIE Arena on Monday.

Just to get to overtime, Tampa Bay had to survive a back-and-forth third period. The Bolts were forced to erase a pair of deficits in the final frame and got a dramatic game-tying goal from Steven Stamkos with 4.8 seconds remaining in regulation.

Hagel delivered the second point, beating Jeremy Swayman to record the Lightning’s first overtime win in five tries this season.

Tampa Bay wraps up this three-game homestand on Wednesday against Winnipeg.

Scoring Summary
1st Period
TBL 1, BOS 0
6:39 Tanner Jeannot (4) – Tyler Motte, Mikey Eyssimont
Mike Eyssimont played a backhand pass through the neutral zone to Tyler Motte in the middle of the ice. Motte nearly pulled free to create a breakaway but was tied up by Charlie McAvoy, causing the puck to trickle in on Jeremy Swayman. Tanner Jeannot crashed the net and put home the rebound when Swayman couldn’t control the puck.

TBL 1, BOS 1
9:55 Pavel Zacha (7) – David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand
A Lightning turnover along the near wall set up Boston to tie the game at one. Brad Marchand intercepted Mikhail Sergachev’s outlet pass and quickly sent the puck down low to David Pastrnak. Instead of shooting, Pastrnak dished backdoor to Pavel Zacha, who fired a shot past Jonas Johansson.

2nd Period
TBL 2, BOS 1
19:30 Nick Paul (8) – Mikhail Sergachev, Steven Stamkos – PPG
The Lightning went back in front on a power play goal in the final minute of the second period. Mikhail Sergachev’s shot from the left point was redirected past Swayman by Nick Paul stationed in front of the net.

3rd Period
TBL 2, BOS 26:26 David Pastrnak (12) – Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy
Just over six minutes into the third, David Pastrnak tied the game at two when his wrist shot from the high slot beat Johansson high to the glove side.

BOS 3, TBL 2
7:47 John Beecher (2) – Danton Heinen, Brandon Carlo
A second Bruins goal in 1:21 suddenly had the Lightning facing a deficit. Twice it looked like the Bolts were going to force the puck out of their zone, but Boston held the play in and eventually John Beecher was able to walk down the slot and fire a wrist shot past Johansson.

BOS 3, TBL 3
8:44 Austin Watson (1) – Anthony Cirelli, Nick Perbix
The Bolts responded less than a minute later to quickly tie the game. Anthony Cirelli set up behind the Boston net and found Austin Watson open in front for a one-timer that beat Swayman.

BOS 4, TBL 3
16:09 Charlie Coyle (6) – James van Riemsdyk
The Bruins’ go-ahead goal was scored in the same fashion as Watson’s equalizer earlier in the period. From below the goal line, James van Riemsdyk found Charlie Coyle open in front of the net. Coyle’s shot beat Johansson upstairs to put the Bruins back in front.

BOS 4, TBL 4
19:55 Steven Stamkos (7) – Nikita Kucherov, Brandon Hagel
With 4.8 seconds left in the third, Nikita Kucherov shoveled a backhand pass through the middle of the ice to Steven Stamkos on the far side. His one-timer beat Swayman to send the game to overtime in dramatic fashion.

Overtime
TBL 5, BOS 4
1:19 Brandon Hagel (9) – Victor Hedman
After a reset at center ice, Brandon Hagel jumped off the bench and was sprung on a breakaway by Victor Hedman. In alone on Swayman, Hagel scored to give Tampa Bay the victory.