Recap: Lightning 4, Bruins 3

The Tampa Bay Lightning are winless no more.

Tampa Bay started strong and then held on to defeat the Boston Bruins 4-3 in Monday’s afternoon game at TD Garden.

Anthony Cirelli scored a pair of goals for the Lightning on the same day Pontus Holmberg scored his first goal with Tampa Bay, one that stood as the game-winner.

Holmberg and Cirelli joined Gage Goncalves and Jake Guentzel as players with two points in the win. Goalie Jonas Johansson made 30 saves in his first start and win of the season for Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay is now 1-2-0 this season and will play the second half of a road back-to-back at 7 p.m. against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, BOS 0

1:09 Anthony Cirelli (1) - Jake Guentzel, Gage Goncalves

After forcing a turnover in the neutral zone, Lightning forward Jake Guentzel set up Anthony Cirelli’s first goal of the year on a tap-in for the early lead.

TBL 2, BOS 0

13:16 Cirelli (2) - Guentzel, Goncalves

Cirelli’s second goal of the game doubled the Lightning lead, this time with a shot near the left post.

Shots on goal: BOS 11, TBL 9

Second period

TBL 3, BOS 0

00:39 Yanni Gourde (2) - Pontus Holmberg, JJ Moser

Tampa Bay didn’t rest on its lead early in the second period, as Pontus Holmberg took his first point as a Bolt with a spinning set up to a wide open Yanni Gourde 39 seconds into the frame.

TBL 3, BOS 1

1:09 Casey Mittelstadt (2) - Viktor Arvidsson, Pavel Zacha

The Bruins scored 30 seconds later on a shot from the top of the circles.

TBL 4, BOS 1

3:37 Holmberg (1) - Oliver Bjorkstrand, Max Crozier

Holmberg’s first goal as a Bolt restored the visitors’ three-goal lead. Holmberg corralled a loose puck at the right post and buried his first of the year after a shot by Oliver Bjorkstrand.

TBL 4, BOS 2

5:31 Jordan Harris (1) - David Pastrnak

The Bruins scored the 4-2 goal on the rush, with defenseman Jordan Harris’ shot coming from the left circle.

TBL 4, BOS 3

11:35 Morgan Geekie (2) - Zacha

Boston pulled within a goal of the Lightning with Morgan Geekie’s goal shortly after an offensive zone faceoff win for the Bruins.

Shots on goal: BOS 12, TBL 9

Third period

None.

Total shots: BOS 33, TBL 23