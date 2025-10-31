Recap: Lightning 2, Stars 1 - OT

The Tampa Bay Lightning pushed their win streak to four games with Thursday’s 2-1 overtime win over the Dallas Stars.

Tampa Bay opened the scoring at Benchmark International Arena with Brandon Hagel's power-play goal in the second period, and Dallas tied the game in the opening minutes of the third.

Anthony Cirelli went on to win the game in overtime with a breakaway goal.

Hagel’s goal was his third in as many games, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves.

Tampa Bay is now 5-4-2 on the season. The Lightning will travel for a three-game road trip that begins with a 3:30 p.m. game against the Utah Mammoth on Sunday.

Scoring summary

First period

None.

Shots on goal: TBL 10, DAL 6

Second period

TBL 1, DAL 0

15:02 Brandon Hagel (3) - Gage Goncalves, Charle-Edouard D’Astous - PP

Tampa Bay utilized a power play for the game’s first goal, one that needed an official’s review to determine that a pass from Brandon Hagel fully crossed the goal line after being deflected by a Dallas defenseman in front of the net.

Shots on goal: TBL 9, DAL 4

Third period

TBL 1, DAL 1

2:04 Adam Erne (1) - Alexander Petrovic, Radek Faksa

The Stars evened the score early in the third period with an Adam Erne redirection on a shot from the point.

Shots on goal: DAL 10, TBL 7

Overtime

TBL 2, DAL 1

2:36 Anthony Cirelli (6) - Unassisted

Cirelli ended the game on a breakaway in the extra period.

Total shots: TBL 32, DAL 21