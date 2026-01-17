Recap: Blues 3, Lightning 2 - SO

The Bolts earn a point but their 11-game winning streak comes to an end on Friday in St. Louis

TBLatSTL_011626_Recap
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

The Tampa Bay Lightning fought back to force a shootout but saw their NHL-best win streak come to a close on Friday in St. Louis.

The Lightning fell 3-2 in a shootout to the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.

The Blues scored twice in a 30-second span late to take a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Tampa Bay evened the score with power-play goals from Nikita Kucherov and Oliver Bjorkstrand in period two.

Jordan Kyrou then scored the only goal in the shootout for St. Louis.

Kucherov had a goal and an assist for the Lightning, which got two assists from Darren Raddysh and 19 saves from goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Tampa Bay is now 29-13-4 this season and continues play on Sunday with a visit to play the Dallas Stars.

Scoring summary
First period
STL 1, TBL 0
17:03 Jake Neighbours (12) - Jordan Kyrou, Cam Fowler
St. Louis got the opening goal at the right post after a Lightning poke check led to the puck finding Jake Neighbours for a shot near the net.

STL 2, TBL 0
17:33 Nick Bjugstad (6) - Pavel Buchnevich
The Blues added to the lead with Nick Bjugstad’s shot from the top of the left faceoff circle.

Shots on goal: TBL 11, STL 7

Second period
STL 2, TBL 1
9:59 Nikita Kucherov (24) - Brandon Hagel, Darren Raddysh - PP
The Lightning drew within a goal of the Blues with Nikita Kucherov’s power-play one-timer from the right circle on a 5-on-3 look.

STL 2, TBL 2
11:01 Oliver Bjorkstrand (7) - Kucherov, Raddysh - PP
Tampa Bay tied the game with their second power-play tally of the period, this one a snap shot by Oliver Bjorkstrand 62 seconds after the Kucherov goal.

Shots on goal: TBL 15, STL 5

Third period
None.

Shots on goal: TBL 8, STL 5

Overtime
None.

Total shots: TBL 36, STL 21

Shootout

STL: Kyrou

News Feed

Lightning to host 2026 Hockey Talks Night on January 20 vs. Sharks

Lightning recall G Brandon Halverson from AHL Syracuse

Hounding pucks and blooming offense: Chemistry strong amid steady Bolts trio

Tickets for Tampa: Inspired by family, Goncalves supports kids with cerebral palsy

The Backcheck: Lightning tie franchise-best 11-game win streak with Pennsylvania sweep

Mishkin's Extra Shift:  Lightning 2, Penguins 1 - SO

Recap: Lightning 2, Penguins 1 - SO

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Flyers 1

Recap: Lightning 5, Flyers 1

Lightning reassign F Curtis Douglas to Syracuse Crunch for conditioning

Nuts & Bolts: Going for a two-game sweep in Philly

Confidence key for Goncalves in recent elevated role

The Backcheck: Kucherov torches Flyers, Lightning have longest win streak since 2020

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 7, Philadelphia Flyers 2

Recap: Lightning 7, Flyers 2

Nuts & Bolts: Road trip begins in Philly

The FourCheck: A midseason check-in with Lightning GM Julien BriseBois

Bolts Best Player of the Month: Darren Raddysh