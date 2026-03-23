Recap: Flames 4, Lightning 3 - OT

The Tampa Bay Lightning pushed back to force overtime on Sunday but ultimately fell in a 4-3 game to the Calgary Flames.
The visiting Lightning got the offense started on a Ryan McDonagh point shot, but the Flames answered with a pair of late goals to close the first period as well as a breakaway goal in the second to take a 3-1 lead.
Defenseman Darren Raddysh cut the deficit to one goal later in the second period, and Pontus Holmberg evened the score late in the game.
Seven different Lightning players recorded a point, and goalie Jonas Johansson finished with 25 saves.
Tampa Bay is now 43-21-5 this season and returns home to open a seven-game homestand with Tuesday’s matchup against the Minnesota Wild.
Scoring summary
First period
TBL 1, CGY 0
7:25 Ryan McDonagh (6) - Gage Goncalves, Brayden Point
Tampa Bay took an early lead when a Ryan McDonagh shot from the left point bounced off a Calgary skate at the net and found the back of the cage.
TBL 1, CGY 1
16:25 Victor Olofsson (13) - Yegor Sharangovich, Zach Whitecloud
Calgary tied the game on a shot from the right faceoff circle.
CGY 2, TBL 1
16:52 Morgan Frost (17) - Matt Coronato
The Flames got their first lead of the night with a chance at the net after Morgan Frost found open ice in the slot.
Shots on goal: CGY 11, TBL 10
Second period
CGY 3, TBL 1
8:28 Mikael Backlund (16) - Blake Coleman, Hunter Brzustewicz
The Flames extended the advantage on a slap shot from captain Mikael Backlund.
CGY 3, TBL 2
11:47 Darren Raddysh (19) - Nikita Kucherov, JJ Moser
Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh’s windup at the point beat Flames goalie Devin Cooley to cut into the home team’s deficit.
Shots on goal: TBL 15, CGY 11
Third period
CGY 3, TBL 3
15:40 Pontus Holmberg (10) - Yanni Gourde
The Lightning tied the game late with a netfront chance for Pontus Holmberg following a pass from Yanni Gourde.
Overtime
CGY 4, TBL 3
00:26 Ryan Strome (5) - Matvei Gridin, Kevin Bahl
The Flames scored on their first chance of overtime to take the win.
Total shots: TBL 35, CGY 29