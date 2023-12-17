Recap: Flames 4, Lightning 2

The Bolts fall in Calgary to wrap up the road trip

By Jacob Lynn
The Lightning wrapped up a five-game road trip out west with a 4-2 loss to the Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night.

After a scoreless opening 20 minutes, the game turned in favor of Calgary early in the second period when they struck for three goals in a 5:30 span.

Tampa Bay made a comeback bid in the third, scoring twice to start the period, but that would be as close as they’d get.

With the loss, the Bolts finish the trip 2-3-0. They’ll now head back home to open a two-game homestand on Tuesday against the Blues.

Scoring Summary
1st Period
No Scoring

2nd Period
CGY 1, TBL 0
2:30 A.J. Greer (5) – Rasmus Andersson, Noah Hanifin
Calgary opened the scoring early in the second period. The Flames were quick to re-enter the zone after Tampa Bay turned the puck over at center ice, and A.J. Greer snapped a shot upstairs on Andrei Vasilevskiy from the right circle for the game-opening tally.

CGY 2, TBL 0
6:17 MacKenzie Weegar (8) – Andrew Mangiapane, Blake Coleman
With a handful of skaters drifting through the shooting lane taking a way Vasllevskiy’s vision, MacKenzie Weegar rang a slapshot from the point off the post and in.

CGY 3, TBL 0
7:00 Yegor Sharangovich (11) – Jordan Oesterle, Elias Lindholm
Things continued to snowball on the Lightning in the middle frame as Calgary scored their third goal in a 5:30 span. From the top of the left circle, Yegor Sharangovich was teed up for a heavy one-timer that beat Vasilevskiy.

3rd Period
CGY 3, TBL 1
4:10 Brayden Point (14) – Nikita Kucherov
Tampa Bay’s forecheck forced a turnover down low, and Nikita Kucherov set up Brayden Point in front of the net for a goal to trim the deficit to two.

CGY 3, TBL 2
5:40 Steven Stamkos (15) – Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov – PPG
Steven Stamkos stayed red hot, scoring 25 seconds into the Lightning’s first power play of the night to make it a one-goal game. Stamkos gloved an airborn puck down at the left circle and ripped a shot past Dan Vladar for his fifth goal in two games.

CGY 4, TBL 2
11:42 Connor Zary (7) – Jordan Oesterle
The Bolts had all the momentum as they pushed for an equalizer, but Connor Zary turned things around for the Flames with a key insurance goal. Zary’s shot from the left wing snuck through Vasilevskiy at the near post to re-establish a two-goal lead for the hosts.

