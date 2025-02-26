Puck Artist Spotlight: Zulu Painter 

The artist behind the Lightning’s Black Heritage Night puck on his biggest inspirations, favorite murals and love of community

TB-Story
By Thompson Brandes
@ThompsonBrandes TampaBayLightning.com

Zulu Painter’s vibrant colors traverse renowned murals throughout the country. From Tampa Bay to Flint and Charleston in between, Zulu’s large-scale work contributes to his biggest objective: to uplift viewers with positive energy.

​“I want to grow Art everywhere” is his motto. And now, his art has found a new platform, the hockey puck. Painter is the premiere artist behind the Lightning’s Black Heritage Night. In the St. Pete native’s local artist spotlight, Painter dives into his creative process and his succinct yet sage life advice.

Where does your passion for art and design come from?

I have always been inspired to create. As a child I was known for always having a pen or pencil and just drawing nonstop.

What is most important to you when starting a new mural?

Having a fresh flat wall ready to paint. I absolutely dread painting on a highly textured wall. I can get it done, but the texture usually takes the fun out of the project.

You have murals all over the world. Do you have a favorite piece of work?

My next mural is always my favorite. It lets me know that the opportunities are still coming—and that I lived to paint another day.

You’ve already done a ton of amazing work surrounding Black History Month—how does Black History Month inspire you as an artist?

I am inspired to paint every day of the year. February just lets everyone else know that we are still here.

Black Heritage Story

How did you come up with the design for the Black History Month puck?

The design is based off my love for community. Community means that people are working together for a greater goal of unity and positive growth.

What would your advice be for young Black artists who want to do what you do?

I would tell the younger me to keep creating every single day. Try all the things art-related and then focus on your favorite until you can do it in your sleep.

What inspires you the most these days?

My kids inspire me most. They are fearless creators. When we grow into adulthood, we sometimes lose that youthful spirit. Don’t let that spirit go.

When you’re not creating, what are you doing?

I’m usually helping my kids create and explore the wonders of the world.

You can find Zulu Painter's work at zulupainter.com or on Instagram @zulupainter1.

