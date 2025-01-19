Nuts & Bolts: The road trip opens in Toronto

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

When: Monday, January 20 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Saturday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Zemgus Girtensons - Conor Geekie - Mitchell Chaffee

Mikey Eyssimont - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Max Crozier

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Monday's Matchup

Tampa Bay will look for their first win against the Toronto Maple Leafs this season when they head to Canada for Monday’s game at Scotiabank Arena...Toronto won a 5-2 game on Oct. 21 and also took the rematch 5-3 at AMALIE Arena on Nov. 30...Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with four points, all assists, in the two games against Toronto...Tampa Bay is 47-54-12 all-time against the Maple Leafs, including 23-27-1 on the road...Tampa Bay is 6-7-3 since 2019-20 against Toronto...Steven Stamkos is the franchise’s all-time leading scorer against the Maple Leafs with 23-4—66 in 52 career games...Nikita Kucherov leads active Bolts with 19-26—45 in 36 games against Toronto...Victor Hedman has 7-25—32 in 49 games against Toronto...Kucherov led the Lightning with 5-7—12 in four games against Toronto last season...Brayden Point (3-3—6) and Brandon Hagel (2-4—6) each had six points...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 15-12-2 with a .916 save percentage in 29 career starts against Toronto.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, January 21 at Montreal Canadiens

Friday, January 24 at Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, January 25 at Detroit Red Wings