Nuts & Bolts: The road trip opens in Toronto

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.
When: Monday, January 20 - 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com
Lines from Saturday's Game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul
Zemgus Girtensons - Conor Geekie - Mitchell Chaffee
Mikey Eyssimont - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Max Crozier
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Monday's Matchup
Tampa Bay will look for their first win against the Toronto Maple Leafs this season when they head to Canada for Monday’s game at Scotiabank Arena...Toronto won a 5-2 game on Oct. 21 and also took the rematch 5-3 at AMALIE Arena on Nov. 30...Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with four points, all assists, in the two games against Toronto...Tampa Bay is 47-54-12 all-time against the Maple Leafs, including 23-27-1 on the road...Tampa Bay is 6-7-3 since 2019-20 against Toronto...Steven Stamkos is the franchise’s all-time leading scorer against the Maple Leafs with 23-4—66 in 52 career games...Nikita Kucherov leads active Bolts with 19-26—45 in 36 games against Toronto...Victor Hedman has 7-25—32 in 49 games against Toronto...Kucherov led the Lightning with 5-7—12 in four games against Toronto last season...Brayden Point (3-3—6) and Brandon Hagel (2-4—6) each had six points...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 15-12-2 with a .916 save percentage in 29 career starts against Toronto.
The Road Ahead
Tuesday, January 21 at Montreal Canadiens
Friday, January 24 at Chicago Blackhawks
Saturday, January 25 at Detroit Red Wings