Nuts & Bolts: Bolts visit the Pens for a matinee matchup

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

When: Saturday, April 6 - 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: ESPN+

Lines from Thursday's Game (subject to change)

Anthony Duclair - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Brandon Hagel

Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Haydn Fleury - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Matt Dumba

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Injuries

Jonas Johansson - Lower-body, Day-today

Mikhail Sergachev - Lower-body, Out

