Nuts & Bolts: Bolts visit the Pens for a matinee matchup

Tampa Bay closes out a three-game roadtrip with a 1 p.m. puck drop in Pittsburgh

TBLatPIT_040624_Nuts&Bolts
By Chris Krenn
@Chris_Krenn TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

When: Saturday, April 6 - 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: ESPN+

Lines from Thursday's Game (subject to change)
Anthony Duclair - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Brandon Hagel
Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee
Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Haydn Fleury - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Matt Dumba

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Matt Tomkins

Injuries
Jonas Johansson - Lower-body, Day-today
Mikhail Sergachev - Lower-body, Out

The Road Ahead
Tuesday, April 9 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - Buy Now
Thursday, April 11 vs. Ottawa Senators - Buy Now
Saturday, April 13 at Washington Capitals

