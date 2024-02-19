Nuts & Bolts: Lightning host Sens on Monday

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

When: Monday, February 19 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Saturday's Game (subject to change)

Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Mikey Eyssimont - Tyler Motte - Austin Watson

Conor Sheary - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Haydn Fleury - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Monday's Matchup

The Lightning and Senators are playing the third of four matchups this season and the first of two meetings at AMALIE Arena...Tampa Bay is 1-1-0 vs. OTT this season with a 6-4 win Nov. 4 at OTT and a 5-2 loss Oct. 15 at OTT...Nikita Kucherov (1-4—5) leads all Bolts skaters in points and assists vs. OTT this season while Brayden Point (3-1—4) ranks first in goals... Kucherov has posted a multi-point effort in five of his last six games vs. OTT (3-12—15) and has found the scoresheet in nine of the last 11 meetings (5-17—22)...Kucherov has scored a goal in four straight home contests vs. OTT (4-4—8) and has picked up points in 11 of his last 12 home matchups vs. OTT (10-13—23)...Point has collected points in nine of his last 11 games vs. OTT (10-10—20) with goals in eight of those 11 meetings...Point has scored a goal and posted a multi-point effort in three straight home contests vs. OTT (3- 5—8)...Steven Stamkos is riding a six-game point streak vs. OTT (2-8—10) with multi-point efforts in three of the last four meetings...Stamkos has pointed in four consecutive home contests vs. OTT (1-4—5)...Victor Hedman is riding a three-game point and assist streak vs. OTT (2-4—6)...Hedman has found the scoresheet in six of his last eight home contests vs. OTT (3-7—10)...Andrei Vasilevskiy has won six consecutive starts vs. OTT with a .924 save percentage and 1.98 goals against average during that span...The Bolts are 7-3-0 in their last 10 home games vs. OTT and 6-4-0 in the last 10 meetings overall...Tampa Bay is 50-54-8 with two ties all-time vs. OTT, including a home record of 28-23-3 with two ties...Kucherov (13-33—46) and Stamkos (19-27—46) are tied for the Lightning franchise record for career points vs. OTT.

Injuries

Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, Out

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Third Jersey Collection

The Tampa Bay Lightning wear the all new Authentic ADIZERO adidas 3rd Jersey again tonight! Check out the full 3rd Jersey collection, available in store at AMALIE Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, February 22 vs. Washington Capitals - Buy Tickets

Saturday, February 24 at New York Islanders

Sunday, February 25 at New Jersey Devils