Nuts & Bolts: Lightning host Chicago on Military Appreciation Night

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Chicago Blawkhawks on Thursday.

When: Thursday, November 9 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lineup from Tuesday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary

Tanner Jeannot - Anthony Cirelli - Mikey Eyssimont

Alex Barre-Boulet - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev - Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Thursday's Matchup

The Lightning and Blackhawks are playing the first of two matchups this season and the only meeting at AMALIE Arena...The two teams will meet a week from today with a Nov. 16 contest at CHI...The Bolts posted a 2-0-0 record vs. CHI last season with a 4-1 victory Jan. 3 at United Center and a 3-1 win March 11 at AMALIE Arena...Brandon Hagel (2-1—3), Victor Hedman (0-3—3) and Brayden Point (2-1—3) led the Lightning in points vs. CHI last season, while Hagel and Point were tied for the team lead in goals...Since being traded to Tampa Bay from CHI in 2022, Hagel has played three games against his former team and scored a goal in each of the three contests (3-1—4) with a +6 rating...Point is riding a six-game point streak vs. CHI (5-5—10) and has found the scoresheet in 16 of his 19 career contests vs. CHI (11-14—25)...Hedman has pointed in 15 of his last 20 games vs. CHI (5-21—26) with nine multi-point efforts during that span...Nikita Kucherov has picked up points in 10 of his 15 career contests vs. CHI (5-11—16)...Steven Stamkos has found the scoresheet in nine of his last 11 games vs. CHI (5-9—14)...Stamkos has pointed in 11 of his 14 career home games vs. CHI (15-10—25)...Mikhail Sergachev has picked up points in six of his last eight contests vs. CHI (1-9—10)...The Lightning have scored three or more goals in 12 straight games vs. CHI (total: 55 goals) and have held CHI to two goals or fewer in 10 of the last 15 meetings...Tampa Bay is 9-1-0 in their last 10 home games vs. CHI and 9-0-1 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Bolts have won 14 of their last 15 home games vs. CHI...The Lightning are 34-15-4 with five ties all-time vs. CHI, including a home record of 19-5-1 with three ties...Stamkos (16-16—32) holds the Tampa Bay franchise records for career goals and points vs. CHI, while Hedman (6-24—30) leads the way in assists.

Injuries

Andrei Vasilevskiy - Back, out

Military Appreciation Night

The Tampa Bay Lightning will host their annual Military Appreciation Night, presented by USAA, Thursday, November 9, when the team takes on the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 p.m. The night serves to recognize and support the members of the United States Armed Forces and their families.

Local service members will have the opportunity to attend the game via the Lightning’s Seats for Service program, which donates tickets purchased by local individuals and companies back to members of the Armed Forces. One dollar from every ticket purchased will benefit the Robert Irvine Foundation, a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit dedicated to the well being of military members, veterans and first responders.

Among the evening’s highlights, US Marine Corps and other military vehicles will be present on Ford Thunder Alley; as will “Champa Boom”, the new mascot of the 6th Air Refueling Wing and MacDill Air Force Base. The Freedom Brass Air Force Band of the West will perform prior to doors opening at 6:00pm.

The opening ceremonies will showcase a number of special guests. The ceremonial puck drop will be performed by USSOCOM Commander, General Bryan P. Fenton, US Army. The USCENTCOM Joint Service Honor Guard will present our nation’s colors, while members of Blue Star Families will present a large American flag on the ice. The night’s Anthem Guest is World War II veteran, former Army Private First Class Charles Pratt. Retired USAF Technical Sergeant Sonya Bryson-Kirksey will perform the National Anthem.

During the game, the Lightning will honor and showcase a number of active and retired military members, including Clay Hutmacher and the Special Operations Warrior Foundation as the evening’s Community Heroes.

For the game on Thursday, camouflage-taped signed sticks and other signed camo merchandise will be placed up for auction online via the Lightning Foundation at bolts.givesmart.com. There will be a dedicated auction for signed camo jerseys benefiting local military charities at TBLmilitary.givesmart.com. The auctions will be live through November 19th. Camo jerseys and other military-themed Lightning merchandise will be available for purchase at the Tampa Bay Sports store inside AMALIE Arena. Military veterans will receive a 35% discount on merchandise at the team store.

Below is a list of the local commands participating in the events:

USAF 6th Air Refueling Wing

USAF 927th Air Refueling Wing

US Joint Communications Support Element

US Marine Corps Central Command

US Central Command

US Special Operations Command

US Special Operations Command Central

US Coast Guard – Station Clearwater

US Coast Guard – Station St. Petersburg

US Army Recruiting Station, Tampa

University of South Florida ROTC

4th Amphibious Assault Battalion, Gandy

