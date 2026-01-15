Nuts & Bolts: Lightning continue the trip in St. Louis

The Bolts go for a 12th-consecutive victory on Friday at Enterprise Center

260115-TBL-Nuts-Bolts
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Friday:

When: Friday, January 16 - 8 p.m. ET
Where: Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)
Jake Guentzel - Nick Paul - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Jack Finley - Dominic James

Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Erik Cernak
Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Friday's Matchup
The Lightning will go for a franchise-record 12th consecutive win and also close their season series against the St. Louis Blues when they visit Enterprise Center in St. Louis this Friday...Tampa Bay already beat the Blues 4-1 on Dec. 22 in Tampa with the help of 1-2—3 from defenseman Darren Raddysh... Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 23 of 24 shots on goal for a .958 save percentage in the win, and Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov each posted 0-2—2...Tampa Bay is 20-26-8 all-time against the Blues, including 5-17-3 on the road...Kucherov is the franchise’s all-time scoring leader versus St. Louis with 7-14—21 in 19 career matchups with the Blues, and Victor Hedman is the next active Bolt with 3-12—15 in 25 games...Vasilevskiy is the Lightning franchise leader in goal against St. Louis, posting a 9-4-1 record across 15 career starts to go with a .930 save percentage, 2.05 goals against average and a shutout...Net partner Jonas Johansson is 0-1-0 with an .857 save percentage against the Blues as a Bolt and holds a 1-2-0 record and .867 save perccentage across his entire NHL career when facing St. Louis.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
December Goal Puck Auction
December goal pucks, scored by both Lightning players and opponents, are now up for auction. Bid now at TampaBaySports.com!

The Road Ahead
Sunday, January 18 at Dallas Stars
Tuesday, January 20 vs. San Jose Sharks
Friday, January 23 at Chicago Blackhawks

News Feed

Tickets for Tampa: Inspired by family, Goncalves supports kids with cerebral palsy

The Backcheck: Lightning tie franchise-best 11-game win streak with Pennsylvania sweep

Mishkin's Extra Shift:  Lightning 2, Penguins 1 - SO

Recap: Lightning 2, Penguins 1 - SO

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Flyers 1

Recap: Lightning 5, Flyers 1

Lightning reassign F Curtis Douglas to Syracuse Crunch for conditioning

Nuts & Bolts: Going for a two-game sweep in Philly

Confidence key for Goncalves in recent elevated role

The Backcheck: Kucherov torches Flyers, Lightning have longest win streak since 2020

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 7, Philadelphia Flyers 2

Recap: Lightning 7, Flyers 2

Nuts & Bolts: Road trip begins in Philly

The FourCheck: A midseason check-in with Lightning GM Julien BriseBois

Bolts Best Player of the Month: Darren Raddysh

NHL Commissioner Bettman: A ‘relentless’ Jeff Vinik brought Stadium Series to Tampa

Eleven Lightning players selected for 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy

The Backcheck: Hagel goal extends Bolts win streak to NHL-best eight games