Nuts & Bolts: Lightning continue the trip in St. Louis

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Friday:

When: Friday, January 16 - 8 p.m. ET

Where: Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)

Jake Guentzel - Nick Paul - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Jack Finley - Dominic James

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Friday's Matchup

The Lightning will go for a franchise-record 12th consecutive win and also close their season series against the St. Louis Blues when they visit Enterprise Center in St. Louis this Friday...Tampa Bay already beat the Blues 4-1 on Dec. 22 in Tampa with the help of 1-2—3 from defenseman Darren Raddysh... Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 23 of 24 shots on goal for a .958 save percentage in the win, and Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov each posted 0-2—2...Tampa Bay is 20-26-8 all-time against the Blues, including 5-17-3 on the road...Kucherov is the franchise’s all-time scoring leader versus St. Louis with 7-14—21 in 19 career matchups with the Blues, and Victor Hedman is the next active Bolt with 3-12—15 in 25 games...Vasilevskiy is the Lightning franchise leader in goal against St. Louis, posting a 9-4-1 record across 15 career starts to go with a .930 save percentage, 2.05 goals against average and a shutout...Net partner Jonas Johansson is 0-1-0 with an .857 save percentage against the Blues as a Bolt and holds a 1-2-0 record and .867 save perccentage across his entire NHL career when facing St. Louis.

The Road Ahead

Sunday, January 18 at Dallas Stars

Tuesday, January 20 vs. San Jose Sharks

Friday, January 23 at Chicago Blackhawks