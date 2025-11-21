Nuts & Bolts: Saturday night in D.C.

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Captials on Saturday.
When: Saturday, November 22 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Capital One Arena - Washington D.C.
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now
Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)
Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nick Paul
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Curtis Douglas - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves
Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg
Declan Carlile - Steven Santini
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Saturdays's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning close their three-game season series against the Washington Capitals with Saturday’s visit to Capital One Arena...Tampa Bay is 1-0-1 against the Capitals this season, losing 3-2 in overtime on Oct. 14 before taking a 3-2 win on Nov. 8 at home...Jake Guentzel leads Tampa Bay in scoring against Washington this season with 2-1—3 in two games, while Brandon Hagel, Victor Hedman and Charle-Edouard D’Astous each have two points...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 1-0-1 with a .931 save percentage against the Capitals this season...The Lightning are 51-78-16 all-time against the Capitals, including 20-41-12 on the road...Martin St. Louis is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus Washington with 29-50—79 in 72 games. Nikita Kucherov leads all active Bolts with a line of 14-17—31 in 33 games...Vasilevskiy holds a 12-11-2 career record against the Capitals with a .906 save percentage, while Jonas Johansson has yet to start against Washington in his NHL career.
The Road Ahead
Monday, November 24 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Wednesday, November 26 vs. Calgary Flames
Friday, November 28 at Detroit Red Wings