Nuts & Bolts: Saturday night in D.C.

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Captials on Saturday.

When: Saturday, November 22 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena - Washington D.C.

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nick Paul

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Curtis Douglas - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Declan Carlile - Steven Santini

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturdays's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning close their three-game season series against the Washington Capitals with Saturday’s visit to Capital One Arena...Tampa Bay is 1-0-1 against the Capitals this season, losing 3-2 in overtime on Oct. 14 before taking a 3-2 win on Nov. 8 at home...Jake Guentzel leads Tampa Bay in scoring against Washington this season with 2-1—3 in two games, while Brandon Hagel, Victor Hedman and Charle-Edouard D’Astous each have two points...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 1-0-1 with a .931 save percentage against the Capitals this season...The Lightning are 51-78-16 all-time against the Capitals, including 20-41-12 on the road...Martin St. Louis is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus Washington with 29-50—79 in 72 games. Nikita Kucherov leads all active Bolts with a line of 14-17—31 in 33 games...Vasilevskiy holds a 12-11-2 career record against the Capitals with a .906 save percentage, while Jonas Johansson has yet to start against Washington in his NHL career.

The Road Ahead

Monday, November 24 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Wednesday, November 26 vs. Calgary Flames

Friday, November 28 at Detroit Red Wings