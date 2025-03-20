Nuts & Bolts: Road trip begins in Dallas

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

When: Thursday, March 20 - 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Wednesday's practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Yanni Gourde

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Lightning will play the Dallas Stars for the second and final time this season when they visit the Stars on Thursday...Dallas won the first game between the teams on Nov. 23 at AMALIE Arena by a 4-2 score...Anthony Cirelli scored both Lightning goals to co-lead Tampa Bay, while Brandon Hagel had two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves on 28 shots...Tampa Bay holds a 26-25-8 all-time record against the Stars, including a 13-11-4 run on the road...Steven Stamkos leads all players in franchise history for career scoring with 20-13—33 in 26 games against Dallas...Forward Ondrej Palat (7-18—25) and defenseman Victor Hedman (5-20—25) are tied for second in career scoring versus the Stars...Nikita Kucherov ranks fourth with 6-16—22 in 20 games...Tampa Bay finished last season with a 1-1-0 record against Dallas, winning 4-0 on Dec. 4, 2023 after losing 8-1 on Dec. 2...Kucherov led the Lightning in scoring against the Stars in 2023-24, scoring 1-2—3 in two games, while Cirelli had 2-0—2...Vasilevskiy finished 2023-24 with a 1-1-0 record and .880 save percentage against the Stars...He is 14-4-3 with a .928 save percentage in his career against the Stars.

Item of the Game

Spring Margaritaville Collection Drop

Today's the 1st day of spring, and we're celebrating the sunshine with the latest Tampa Bay Lightning Margaritaville collection! Shop the men's and women's collection, available in store at Amalie Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, March 22 at Utah Hockey Club

Sunday, March 23 at Vegas Golden Knights

Tuesday, March 25 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins