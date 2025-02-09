Nuts & Bolts: One more before the 4 Nations break

Fresh off Saturday's win in Detroit, the Lightning head north of the border to face the Habs

By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

When: Sunday, February 9 - 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: Bell Centre - Montreal, QC
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Saturday's Game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons - Nick Paul - Mikey Eyssimont
Mitchell Chaffee - Luke Glendening - Dylan Duke

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brandon Halverson

Sunday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will play their final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off break and close a back-to-back on the road with a Sunday matinee in Montreal...Tampa Bay is 60-41-17 all-time against the Canadiens, including 0-2-0 this season...Montreal won a 5-2 game on Dec. 29 and then took the Jan. 21 rematch by a 3-2 score...Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning this season against Montreal with two goals...Steven Stamkos is the franchise leader in career scoring against the Canadiens with 25-25—50 in 51 games...Defenseman Victor Hedman is second with 9-40—49 in 50 games against Montreal, followed by Kucherov’s 17-27—44 line through 38 games...Andrei Vasilevskiy is 0-1-0 in net against the Canadiens this season with an .864 save percentage, while Jonas Johansson went 0-1 with an .889 save percentage...Vasilevskiy is the franchise’s leader in net against Montreal with a career record of 15-3-2 to pair with a .932 save percentage with two shutouts.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Game-Worn Jersey Auction
The Road Ahead
Sunday, February 9 at Montreal Canadiens
Sunday, February 23 vs. Seattle Kraken
Tuesday, February 25 vs. Edmonton Oilers

