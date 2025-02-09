Nuts & Bolts: One more before the 4 Nations break

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

When: Sunday, February 9 - 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Saturday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Nick Paul - Mikey Eyssimont

Mitchell Chaffee - Luke Glendening - Dylan Duke

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brandon Halverson

Sunday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will play their final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off break and close a back-to-back on the road with a Sunday matinee in Montreal...Tampa Bay is 60-41-17 all-time against the Canadiens, including 0-2-0 this season...Montreal won a 5-2 game on Dec. 29 and then took the Jan. 21 rematch by a 3-2 score...Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning this season against Montreal with two goals...Steven Stamkos is the franchise leader in career scoring against the Canadiens with 25-25—50 in 51 games...Defenseman Victor Hedman is second with 9-40—49 in 50 games against Montreal, followed by Kucherov’s 17-27—44 line through 38 games...Andrei Vasilevskiy is 0-1-0 in net against the Canadiens this season with an .864 save percentage, while Jonas Johansson went 0-1 with an .889 save percentage...Vasilevskiy is the franchise’s leader in net against Montreal with a career record of 15-3-2 to pair with a .932 save percentage with two shutouts.

The Road Ahead

Sunday, February 9 at Montreal Canadiens

Sunday, February 23 vs. Seattle Kraken

Tuesday, February 25 vs. Edmonton Oilers