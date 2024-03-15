Nuts & Bolts: Lengthy trip starts in Sunrise

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

When: Saturday, March 16 - 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: ESPN+

Lines from Thursday's Game (subject to change)

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Anthony Duclairs

Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary

Tyler Motte - Luke Glendening - Austin Watson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Nick Perbix - Erik Cernak

Haydn Fleury - Matt Dumba

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning and Panthers are playing the third of three matchups this season and the only meeting at Amerant Bank Arena... The Bolts are 0-2-0 vs. FLA this season following a 3-2 loss Dec. 27 and a 9-2 defeat Feb. 17 with both contests being played at AMALIE Arena...Brandon Hagel (1-1—2), Victor Hedman (0-2—2) and Nikita Kucherov (1-1—2) lead Tampa Bay in points vs. FLA this season...Kucherov is riding an eight-game point streak vs. FLA (5-10—15) and has eight points over his last three contests at FLA (3-5—8)...Kucherov has posted a multi- point effort in six of his last nine games at FLA (8-10—18)...Brayden Point has found the scoresheet in nine of his last 10 contests vs. FLA (9-2—11) with goals in eight of those 10 meetings...Point has picked up points in four consecutive games at FLA (4-2—6)...Steven Stamkos has recorded more career goals and points vs. FLA than he has against any other NHL franchise (39-38—77, 66 GP)...Stamkos has pointed in nine of his last 10 contests at FLA (9-8—17) with goals in seven of the 10 meetings...Hedman has picked up 12 points over his last 12 games vs. FLA (2-10—12) and has 13 points over the last 11 meetings at Amerant Bank Arena (0-13—13)...The Bolts are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games at FLA and the last 10 meetings overall...The Lightning are 69-64-13 with 10 ties all-time vs. FLA, including a road record of 28-37-7 with four ties...Stamkos (39-38—77) holds the Tampa Bay franchise records for career goals and points vs. FLA while Vincent Lecavalier (26-42—68) leads the way in assists.

Injuries

Tanner Jeannot - Lower-Body - Day-to-Day

Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, Out

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, March 19 at Vegas Golden Knights

Thursday, March 21 at San Jose Sharks

Saturday, March 23 at Los Angeles Kings