Nuts & Bolts: Back-to-back begins in Buffalo

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.
When: Saturday, January 20 - 12:30 p.m. ET
Where: KeyBack Center - Buffalo, NY
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com
Lines from Thursday's Game (subject to change)
Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul
Alex Barre-Boulet - Tyler Motte - Conor Sheary
Austin Watson - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan - Max Crozier
Emile Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Injuries
Erik Cernak - Upper-body - Week-to-Week
Haydn Fleury - Upper-body - Week-to-Week
Mikhail Sergachev - Upper-body - Week-to-Week
Tanner Jeannot - Lower-body - Week-to-Week
The Road Ahead
Sunday, January 21 at Detroit Red Wings
Tuesday, January 23 at Philadelphia Flyers
Thursday, January 25 vs. Arizona Coyotes - Buy Tickets