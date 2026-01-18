Nuts & Bolts: A Sunday matinee against the Stars

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Dallas Stars on Sunday:

When: Sunday, January 18 - 2 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Friday's game (subject to change)

Jake Guentzel - Nick Paul - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Jack Finley - Dominic James

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brandon Halverson

Sunday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will wrap up their road trip with Sunday’s daytime matchup with the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center...The Lightning are 38-25-8 all-time against the Stars, a record that includes a 14-11-4 pace on the road...Tampa Bay is already 1-0-0 against the Stars this season after a 2-1 overtime win at home on Oct. 30...Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli (OT) had the goals in that game, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves...Steven Stamkos is the franchise’s career scoring leader against the Stars with 20-13—33 in 26 games, while Victor Hedman leads active Bolts with 5-20—25 in 25 games...Nikita Kucherov is the next active player with 6-17—23 in 22 games...Vasilevskiy holds a 16-4-3 record against the Stars over his NHL career with a .928 save percentage and six shutouts... Fellow goalie Jonas Johansson has never started a game against the Stars but has seven saves on nine shots faced for a .778 save percentage...Brandon Halverson has never entered the net to play the Dallas Stars in his time in the NHL.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, January 20 vs. San Jose Sharks

Friday, January 23 at Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, January 24 at Columbus Blue Jackets