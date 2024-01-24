Lightning recall forward Mitchell Chaffee from Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Mitchell Chaffee from their American Hockey League affiliate the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Chaffee, 25, has skated in one game with Tampa Bay this season, making his Lightning debut December 12 at Vancouver and registering 6:56 time on ice. Chaffee has three games of NHL experience having also skated two games with the Minnesota Wild during the 2021-22 season. He is looking to record his first NHL point.

In 33 games with Syracuse this season, Chaffee has tallied 11 goals and 25 points to lead the Crunch for goals and rank tied for third for scoring.

The Lightning signed Chaffee as a free agent on July 1, 2023 to a one-year, two-way contract.