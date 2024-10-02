Lightning recall forward Dylan Duke from Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Dylan Duke from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Duke, 21, played in 41 regular season games for the University of Michigan last season, leading the Wolverines with 26 goals and ranking third with 49 points. The 5-foot-10, 177-pound forward made his AHL debut April 17 at Belleville last season and appeared in three regular season contests before skating in five Calder Cup Playoff games and recording two assists.

The Strongsville, Ohio, native was a fourth-round selection (126th overall) of the Lightning in the 2021 NHL Draft.

