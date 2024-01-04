Lightning recall D Sean Day, Declan Carlile from Syracuse

The undrafted Carlile is looking to make his NHL debut

Declan_Carlile_Recall_01042024

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defensemen Sean Day and Declan Carlile from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Day, 25, has appeared in two career NHL games, both with the Lightning during the 2021-22 season, registering four hits, two blocks and one takeaway while averaging 10:43 time on ice. The 6-foot-3, 218-pound Day was signed by Tampa Bay to a one-year contract on June 5, 2023. In 17 games with the Crunch this season, he has posted eight assists and points, ranking third among Crunch defensemen for assists and tied for fifth among blueliners for scoring.

Carlile, 23, has tallied three goals and nine points through 31 games this season with Syracuse, ranking tied for first on the Crunch blueline for goals and third for scoring. The Lightning signed the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Carlile to a two-year, entry-level contract on March 16, 2022 as a college free agent out of Merrimack College. The undrafted Carlile is looking to make his NHL debut.

