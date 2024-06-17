Lightning re-sign forward Gabriel Fortier to a one-year, two-way contract

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Gabriel Fortier to a one-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Fortier, who will enter his sixth season in the Lightning organization in 2024-25, appeared in 62 regular season games with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League in 2023-24, posting 13 goals and 26 points. Fortier went on to skate in each of the club’s eight Calder Cup Playoff games, logging four assists and five points, both of which were tied for the second-most among all Syracuse skaters.

Fortier, 24, made his NHL debut with Tampa Bay on November 30, 2021 against the St. Louis Blues. The Lachine, Quebec native has skated in 11 career games with the Bolts and recorded one point, a goal that came on December 21, 2021 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Fortier has appeared in 235 games for the Crunch since the 2018-19 season, posting 44 goals and 100 points.

Fortier was originally a second-round selection (59th overall) of the Lightning in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.