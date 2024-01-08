Lightning re-assign D Jack Thompson to Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned defenseman Jack Thompson to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Thompson, 21, made his NHL debut January 6 at Boston and recorded two hits and a shot in 11:39 time on ice. He was Tampa Bay’s third-round selection (93rd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 178-pound Thompson has tallied two goals, 18 assists and 20 points through 31 games this season for Syracuse and leads all Crunch blueliners for assists, points, and power-play points (2-9—11 PP pts.). Thompson ranks second among all Crunch skaters for assists and shots (78).