Lightning not backing down ahead of rematch with NHL’s top team 

An opponent that has bullied its way through the first month of the NHL calendar visits AMALIE Arena on Thursday as the Tampa Bay Lightning look to halt their current four-game losing streak.

The Winnipeg Jets provide a tough test for the Lightning, as the Jets enter Thursday’s game on a 7-game winning streak. Winnipeg is atop the NHL standings with a 15-1-0 record.

Goal differentials show Winnipeg’s success, too—the Jets have scored a league-best 73 goals in 16 games this season while also restricting opponents to 34 goals, the second-fewest in the league. Winnipeg has won its past five games against Tampa Bay dating back to 2022.

"It brings heightened awareness,” Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh said of preparing to face the Jets. “Obviously we're a big chunk of the season in now so standings are something to look at a little bit more, and they're the top team in the league for a good reason. So for us, we've had a big break here, we're trying to control what we can and play a winning style of hockey. And it's a great opponent to test ourselves.”

Multiple players shared McDonagh’s eager mentality entering Thursday. Tampa Bay approaches the game well-rested, as Thursday marks the team’s first game in seven days.

After starting the season 7-3-0, the Lightning suffered three straight regulation losses before falling to the Flyers 2-1 in the shootout on Nov. 7.

One of those regulation losses came against the Jets in a 7-4 score on Nov. 3. Tampa Bay led that game 2-0 in the first period before the teams played to a 3-3 tie through two periods, and Winnipeg outscored the Lightning in the third period for the win.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy said the six-day break was a good chance for the team to practice and reset after a flurry of games to start the year.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, Vasilevskiy feels good. The 30-year-old’s next win will be the 300th of his NHL career.

“I feel every team that we play against, especially against us, they’re super hot. So it’s obviously a good test for all of us,” the goalie said Wednesday. “Obviously that team is really, really consistent, so we have to definitely match their consistency and over-consist them. Tomorrow will be the game that whoever makes the least mistakes will win.”

Forward Nick Paul said Tampa Bay has showed spurts of strong play, but he also said that effort has to be spread across a full 60-minute game.

Paul finished with an assist in the teams’ first matchup of the season 11 days ago.

"Our biggest thing is we've been having great starts to the game. We go to sleep a little bit, and then we try to push back. I think if we play a full 60 like how we've been starting our firsts, I think we're going to be successful,” Paul said.

“(Winnipeg) is a good team where if you want to make an extra move and make a high-risk play at the blue line and give them an opportunity to go the other way, they will, and they capitalize on it. So I think just not beating ourself, sticking to our game plan. We know it's a good team, but I believe in us in here.”