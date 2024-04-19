Lightning first round series vs. Panthers to air and stream on Bally Sports

TAMPA, Fla. –The Tampa Bay Lightning’s first round series against the Florida Panthers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs will be televised on Bally Sports Sun and stream in the Bally Sports app, the network home of the Lightning announced.

The best-of-seven series begins on Sunday, April 21, at 12:30 p.m., with the Lightning visiting the Panthers for Game 1. Each broadcast will be preceded by a half-hour “Lightning Live” pregame show and followed by postgame coverage.

The broadcast team that covered the Lightning all season will deliver expert insight, with play-by-play voice Dave Randorf calling the action alongside analyst Brian Engblom, and Gabby Shirley reporting from rinkside.

Paul Kennedy will host the pregame, postgame and intermission coverage, featuring analysis from Hall of Famer Dave Andreychuk and fellow former Lightning forward Adam Hall. The “Lightning Live” coverage will also include highlights and interviews.