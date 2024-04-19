Lightning first round series vs. Panthers to air and stream on Bally Sports

The Bolts' first round series against the Panthers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs will be televised on Bally Sports Sun

TBL_Round1_Broadcast_Schedule
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA, Fla. –The Tampa Bay Lightning’s first round series against the Florida Panthers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs will be televised on Bally Sports Sun and stream in the Bally Sports app, the network home of the Lightning announced.

The best-of-seven series begins on Sunday, April 21, at 12:30 p.m., with the Lightning visiting the Panthers for Game 1. Each broadcast will be preceded by a half-hour “Lightning Live” pregame show and followed by postgame coverage.

The broadcast team that covered the Lightning all season will deliver expert insight, with play-by-play voice Dave Randorf calling the action alongside analyst Brian Engblom, and Gabby Shirley reporting from rinkside.

Paul Kennedy will host the pregame, postgame and intermission coverage, featuring analysis from Hall of Famer Dave Andreychuk and fellow former Lightning forward Adam Hall. The “Lightning Live” coverage will also include highlights and interviews.

MK0140 - Rd 1 Schedule Graphic _ 1920x1080

In addition to airing on Bally Sports Sun, all of the network’s Lightning programming is available to stream on the Bally Sports app and at BallySports.com. Fans can authenticate with their pay-TV credentials or subscribe to Bally Sports+, the direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service within the Bally Sports app that gives local viewers direct access to their favorite hometown teams. For more information, go to BallySports.com/Packages.

The Bally Sports app is available for download on most iOS devices, Android devices, Windows PCs and tablets. The app is also available on several TV and connected-device platforms; click here for a complete list.

Fans can also join the conversation and access more Lightning content throughout the series by following @BallyLightningand @BallySportsFLon X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), and @BallySportsFlorida on Instagram and Facebook.

