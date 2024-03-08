Lightning acquire D Matt Dumba and a 2025 seventh-round pick from Arizona

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired defenseman Matt Dumba and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Tampa Bay’s fifth-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Dumba, 29, has played in 58 games for Arizona this season, recording four goals and 10 points to rank tied for third among Coyotes defensemen for goals and fifth for assists (6) and scoring. He averaged 20:04 time on ice, third most among all Arizona skaters. The 6-foot, 181-pound Dumba dished out a career-high 150 hits for the Coyotes this season, second most on the team, and was third on Arizona for blocked shots (84) at the time of the trade.

Dumba signed a one-year contract with Arizona as a free agent on August 7, 2023 after spending the first 10 seasons of his NHL career with the Minnesota Wild. He exited Minnesota ranking fifth among Wild defensemen all-time for games (598), second for goals (79) and third for points (236) and first for hits (816). He was named Wild alternate captain ahead of the 2021-22 season, was a finalist for the 2021 Masterton Trophy and was a recipient of the 2020 King Clancy Memorial Trophy given to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community. The right-shot blueliner qualified for the postseason in eight of his 10 seasons in Minnesota and has 49 games of career playoff experience, notching five goals and 15 points and averaging 21:07 ice time.

Dumba is a native of Regina, Saskatchewan and was Minnesota’s first-round selection (seventh overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft.