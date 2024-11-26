Joey Long honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Joey Long as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Colorado Avalanche. Long, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Children’s Cancer Center (CCC).

After Long’s 6-year-old sister was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in 2010, his families lives got thrown into a tailspin. As his family navigated the world of pediatric cancer and the uncertainties the diagnoses brings, they were referred to CCC, which served as a beacon of hope not only for Joey’s sister, but his entire family. CCC provided the Long family with invaluable connections to others facing similar challenges, offering a vital support network during a difficult time. After this experience, Long was determined to pay it forward and help other children and their siblings navigate their cancer journeys. Over the last 12 years, Long has volunteered more than 6,500 hours to a variety of charities throughout the Tampa Bay area. Additionally, he has served as an educator over the past 5 years in Hillsborough County, demonstrating his commitment to nurturing and supporting the next generation. His efforts provide inspiration to so many and reflect the immense positive change that just one person’s dedication can bring to Tampa Bay.

The funds from tonight’s grant will support several of CCC’s programs, including Teen Group, Kite Camp, Family Fun Events, Restoring Inner Strength & Energy (RISE), and Surviving Oncology & Readjusting (SOAR). Each program supports all three of CCC’s target populations (active treatment, survivorship, and bereavement) and serve as an opportunity to ensure those going thru treatment and their loved ones to navigate the journey together.

Long became the 600th Lightning Community Hero since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $32.37 million to over 750 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz, and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.