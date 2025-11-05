‘It just clicked’: D’Astous, James band together through NHL emergence for Lightning

As the television broadcast spanned to the Tampa Bay Lightning bench in the moments following Charle-Edouard D’Astous’s first career NHL goal in Nashville last week, the 27-year-old defenseman couldn’t hide his smile.

The player seated next to him couldn’t hide theirs, either.

Rookie forward Dominic James put an arm around D’Astous, congratulating the teammate that has quickly become his closest friend in the Lightning locker room. With only 13 combined NHL games between the players—all this season—the first-year Bolts have become somewhat inseparable.

James and D’Astous are sticking together as they navigate their introduction to the league.

“Tons,” the 23-year-old James said of how much the duo relies on one another.

“I don’t know if we do anything without each other. We just want to make sure we’re on time, and we’re kind of helping each other out with that and meeting each other in the lobby. Whether we’re walking over, going out to eat, we’re just trying to make sure each guy is doing the right thing and we’re not late to any meetings or messing anything up.”

D’Astous was recalled from the American Hockey League on Oct. 20, and James joined the Lightning two days later. James was one of the team’s final cuts in training camp, while D’Astous has garnered attention in his return to North America following a strong run of professional play in Europe.

Now, both are in the NHL contributing together, occasionally at the same time—both have shared time on the Lightning’s second power-play unit in recent games.