Charle-Edouard D’Astous ‘rewarded’ for hard work with recall, gunning for first NHL game with Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois told Charle-Edouard D’Astous when he assigned the 27-year-old defenseman to the American Hockey League at the dawn of the 2025-26 season that he hoped to be talking again soon.
That follow-up chat came only a few weeks later–BriseBois called the defenseman on Monday to let him know he was being recalled to the NHL following a strong start with the Syracuse Crunch in the AHL.
“When Julien sent me down, he was like, ‘We're really happy about the way you played here, and just go down there and work hard and just try to be the first call up,’” D’Astous recalled from Tampa Bay’s practice facility at TGH IcePlex in Brandon on Tuesday.
“And that's what I did right away when I got down in Syracuse. I think I've been working really hard down there, and I got rewarded now.”
The left-shooting D’Astous co-leads all Syracuse defensemen in scoring with a goal and three points, helping the team to a 4-0-0-0 record—its best start to a season in nearly three decades.
The Lightning open a three-game homestand with a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, seeking their second win of the season.
If D’Astous plays in that game, it would mark the NHL debut for the undrafted defenseman who carries 27 career AHL games split between Syracuse, Grand Rapids (Detroit) and Colorado (Colorado).
“It’s quite a journey, I would say. But I always believed in myself and I knew one day I would be here,” D’Astous said in Lightning colors on Tuesday. "And here I am. It’s been years and years of working hard and believing in myself. I think I got rewarded for that.”
Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper spoke on D’Astous after Tuesday’s practice, saying he has already been noticed within his new organization.
“He came to our team, made an impression in camp,” Cooper said of D’Astous, who is wearing No. 51. “We needed a body up here and he gave us reasons to bring him back here. Now, other defensemen down there are giving us the same reason…somebody has to come, and this is one kid we haven't really seen, so you get to know him a little bit better and see what he can do.”