Charle-Edouard D’Astous ‘rewarded’ for hard work with recall, gunning for first NHL game with Lightning

Offensive punch and more from ‘Chucky'

D’Astous said his teammates typically call him ‘Chucky’ or ‘Charlie’, joking that his French Canadian name can be tricky to pronounce.

The Quebec native's hockey career began close to home, playing four seasons for Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2015 to 2019 before making the jump to professional hockey. He split the 2019-20 season between the Detroit Red Wings’ AHL and ECHL teams before playing 14 games in the AHL the following season.

His climb through the hockey world required time and development but has also been filled with accomplishments and trophies, as well as troves of offense in part thanks to a pivot overseas.

He averaged nearly a point per game in the QMJHL, and his offense jumped off the page during the 2021-22 season in the ECHL with the Utah Grizzlies—he scored 26 goals and 57 points with 87 penalty minutes in 52 games played, the second-most points by any defenseman in the entire ECHL that season to be named the league’s defenseman of the year.

D’Astous scored a league-high 19 goals and 30 points in 20 ECHL playoff games to cap a strong season before jumping overseas, playing for KooKoo in Finland’s top professional league, Liiga, for two seasons. He was named to the Liiga All-Star team in 2023-24 after leading the league in average time on ice (24:43) and winning the awards for Liiga's top defenseman and most goals by a defenseman (17).

His next move was natural, playing 2024-25 in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) for Brynäs IF and winning more hardware—for the second time in as many seasons and leagues, he was voted the best defenseman after scoring 12 goals and 39 points in 49 games.

D'Astous always knew his route to the NHL would likely wind through the ECHL, then Finland and Sweden.

“Playing overseas I think helped my game overall. Like my skating abilities on big ice over there, I needed to skate well. So I think I improved a lot on that, just growing and being more mature in my game overall. So I think the last couple of years have been really good for me overseas, and I learned a lot over there,” he said. “I was ready to come back now.”

D’Astous felt comfortable in two preseason games during his first training camp with the Lightning this fall and feels he has proven himself as an NHL option.

“I played pretty good. I was physical, created a couple chances, was good in my zone,” he said of his preseason. “I think overall, I was happy about my camp, liked what I did here for the two weeks I was here and proved to the team that I could play here. I think that’s why I got called up today.”

For the first time since 2022, D’Astous finds himself back in North America playing in an NHL organization. And for the first time ever, he could be staring a true NHL opportunity in the face.

The 6-foot-2, 211-pound player knows his offensive numbers jump off the chart, especially for a defenseman. He thinks other parts of his game have developed since his last U.S. look, too.

After a long-traveled road through the ECHL and Europe filled with multiple stops along the way, he doesn’t take that lightly.

“I think I'm really good offensively, but I think if you just look at my numbers, I can bring more. Like I'm good in my zone too. I can play big minutes, play on the PK, I can be physical. I think I can do a lot. So I'm just trying to be here and be solid everywhere on the ice,” he said.

“When I get an opportunity to prove myself, I'll do it.”